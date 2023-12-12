Two iOS 17 features are pushed back to 2024 by Apple

iOS 17 for the rest of the year. That means that two features expected to be included with iOS 17 this year have officially been pushed into 2024. One is the collaborative Apple Music playlist that would allow an Apple Music subscriber to invite others to add songs to the subscriber's playlist, change the order of the list, take songs off of the list, and react to songs in the "Now Playing" UI with emoji.

Now that iOS 17 .2 is official, and barring some update containing an emergency bug fix, Apple has finished updatingfor the rest of the year. That means that two features expected to be included withhave officially been pushed into 2024. One is the collaborative Apple Music playlist that would allow an Apple Music subscriber to invite others to add songs to the subscriber's playlist, change the order of the list, take songs off of the list, and react to songs in the "Now Playing" UI with emoji.





However, Apple felt compelled to delay the collaborative Apple Music playlist because it was concerned that some iOS users would abuse the feature or use it to spam other iOS users. The early beta releases of iOS 17 .2 contained the feature that was conspicuous by its absence in the iOS 17 .2 RC (release candidate). And today, iOS 17 .2 was released also without the feature.

However, Apple felt compelled to delay the collaborative Apple Music playlist because it was concerned that some iOS users would abuse the feature or use it to spam other iOS users. The early beta releases of.2 contained the feature that was conspicuous by its absence in the.2 RC (release candidate). And today,.2 was released also without the feature. Apple's list of new features available in iOS 17 now adds a footnote to the listing for the collaborative Apple Music playlist which says, "Coming in an update in 2024."









Also pushed back to 2024 is a feature called AirPlay in hotels. Apple explains this feature by saying, "Securely and privately enjoy your content on the big screen in select hotels by simply scanning a unique QR code on the AirPlay-compatible TV in your room." Just like the aforementioned delayed Apple Music feature, a footnote on Apple's list of new iOS 17 features points out that AirPlay in hotels will arrive during an update coming in 2024.







As we pointed out, iOS 17.2 was released by Apple today and in this story, you can check out all of the features that weren't delayed until next year. The one feature that I set as soon as I finished downloading the update was the addition of "Translate" to the Action Button. Now, if I want to translate a Chinese-language Weibo post or a news story published in a foreign language, one long-press of the Action Button will open the Translate app.



