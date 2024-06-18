Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

CMF to launch its first Phone (1), Watch Pro (2), and Buds Pro (2) on July 8

By
0comments
Image credit — CMF by Nothing

CMF, the sister brand to London-based Nothing, is gearing up to unveil its initial lineup of products on July 8th. The much-anticipated CMF Phone 1 will take center stage, accompanied by the CMF Watch Pro (2) and the CMF Buds Pro (2). All three products are set to be introduced during the Nothing Community Update event that will take place on the aforementioned date at 10am BST (British Summer Time) / 5am EST (Eastern Standard Time).

Nothing recently made the official announcement through its social media channels, generating attention among tech enthusiasts who have been paying attention to what's next from Nothing's budget line of tech products. The company's teaser image provides a sneak peek, revealing three circular objects that hint at a circular dial for the CMF Watch Pro (2). While details remain scarce, the CMF Buds Pro (2) are expected to feature a rectangular or square case, similar to the design seen in the teaser image.


Speculation is rife that the CMF Phone (1) will be a budget-friendly alternative to the Nothing Phone (2a), positioning itself as the company's first foray into the mid-range smartphone market. Rumors suggest a price point under Rs 20,000 in India, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious consumers. In a departure from Nothing's signature aesthetic, the CMF Phone (1) is rumored to forgo the transparent design and glyph interface seen on previous Nothing smartphones.

As the launch date draws closer, anticipation is building for the CMF Phone (1), CMF Watch Pro (2), and CMF Buds Pro (2). With the Nothing Community Update event just around the corner, fans of the Nothing and CMF line alike are eager to learn more about these upcoming products. How they will fit into the very busy lineup of tech releases coming up in this second half of the year remains to be seen.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

