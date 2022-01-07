Notification Center

Clubhouse now supports sharing and web listening; introduces Room Insights for creators

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Clubhouse now supports sharing and web listening; introduces Room Insights for creators
Clubhouse now has a sharing option that enables users to share rooms with their followers (via Engadget). When a user taps on the Share button, located at the bottom of the room, they will see three options for sharing: Share on Clubhouse, share via a social network, and copy the link to use a messaging app for sharing.

When choosing the Share on Clubhouse option, users can add a comment and share the room with their followers. The shared room will appear in the Hallway of the followers, and if the room is still live, they will receive a notification to enter it.

Clubhouse also added Share and Clip counts and created a new Room Insights page to provide more tools for creators to monitor the performance of their room. Although currently creators can only see the shares of their room on the Room Insights page, Clubhouse stated that it would give access to more data in the future.

You can now also use a web browser for listening to Clubhouse rooms. The new feature allows users to enter a Clubhouse room using a web browser without downloading an app or logging in. Bear in mind that the feature is still experimental, so there may be some bugs. Clubhouse Web listening is currently only available in the United States, but if users find it useful, Clubhouse plans to make it available in other parts of the world as well.

