iOS Software updates Apps

Clubhouse for iOS is getting live captions with new update

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Clubhouse for iOS is getting live captions with new update
The audio-based social network is now getting a very useful update for iOS users. 9to5Mac reports that Clubhouse on iOS users will be getting the live captions option for audio rooms. This new feature will make it possible for people who have trouble hearing to use the app.

Clubhouse for iOS getting live captions


Until now, people who have trouble hearing or are deaf couldn't really use the Clubhouse app, as it is entirely audio-based. However, this seems to be changing now for iOS users. The live captions or subtitles feature supports 13 different languages with this new update. The supported languages are English, Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, Yue Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Turkish.

However, keep in mind that the app's live captions for non-English languages may not be completely accurate right now, according to a Clubhouse engineer, as the feature is still in beta.

Clubhouse's popularity suddenly sparked this year, but it has slowly been losing its appeal among users, while at the same time, platforms such as Twitter Spaces have been growing. Despite that, Clubhouse has been steadily working to include more features to the app in order to better compete with social media platforms that offer live audio rooms.


For example, last month, Clubhouse released an update to its iOS app that brought a new Music Mode: a feature that adjusts the audio if someone is singing or playing an instrument. The app also has support for Spatial Audio, as well as the possibility to share short clips from Clubhouse on other social networks.

