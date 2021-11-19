Clubhouse for iOS is getting live captions with new update

Clubhouse for iOS getting live captions

Until now, people who have trouble hearing or are deaf couldn't really use the Clubhouse app, as it is entirely audio-based. However, this seems to be changing now for iOS users. The live captions or subtitles feature supports 13 different languages with this new update. The supported languages are English, Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, Yue Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Turkish.





Clubhouse's popularity suddenly sparked this year, but it has slowly been losing its appeal among users, while at the same time, platforms such as Twitter Spaces have been growing. Despite that, Clubhouse has been steadily working to include more features to the app in order to better compete with social media platforms that offer live audio rooms.







closed captioning is here for iOS! update your app now to see it in action in live rooms.



here's a lil' example, in case you need convincing... pic.twitter.com/v2poAjE2Pl — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 17, 2021



