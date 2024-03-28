"Clicks" keyboard accessory to start shipping to iPhone 15 Pro series users shortly

Up Next:
The cheering had barely stopped in Times Square to mark the beginning of 2024 when two long-time members of the tech media, Michael Fisher (Mr. Mobile) and Kevin Michaluk (CrackBerry) introduced a keyboard case for certain iPhone models called "Clicks." An earlier effort by television host Ryan Seacrest 10 years ago to develop a similar product he named "Typo" failed because the design of the QWERTY was too similar to the keyboard found on the BlackBerry Q10. BlackBerry sued and "Typo" disappeared.
No such problem exists for "Clicks" which will start shipping the version of its keyboard case for the iPhone 15 Pro from April 4th to April 15th. This way, you can have something to look forward to on the day you pay your taxes. The version for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be released on April 30th and in May, the "Clicks" model for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start to ship. The only version of the keyboard case that has been delivered so far is the one made for the iPhone 14 Pro.
The news was emailed by Clicks and posted on Threads by Parker Ortolani (via MacRumors). In the email, the company reveals the approximate shipping schedule for the version of "Clicks" designed for the iPhone 15 Pro model:
- April 4th-Shipping starts for London Sky customers in North America.
- April 11th-Shipping starts for London Sky customers worldwide.
- April 15th-Shipping starts for BumbleBee customers worldwide.
The email explains that "This approach will allow us to get 'Clicks' to as many customers as fast as possible based on logistics and delivery timelines."
Email disseminated by Clicks
The accessory attaches to an iPhone through the USB-C port (or Lightning port for models earlier than the iPhone 15 series) and when enabled, it gives users a full-screen experience since it stops the iPhone's virtual QWERTY from showing up on the screen.
"Clicks" is priced starting at $139 and can be purchased in one of two color options, London Sky and BumbleBee. With the accessory currently sold out, you can reserve a "Clicks" unit by heading over to the official website. Just in case you were wondering about it, the product does support wireless charging on the iPhone.
