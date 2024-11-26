Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Circle to Search may get more colorful with an upcoming update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
Circle to Search logo on top of a phone held by a person's hand.
Circle to Search seems to be getting ready to become more colorful and more fun to use. Activating the feature may show a rainbow of colors, and colors may surround the circle you draw.

Circle to Search was announced back in January of 2024, and ever since the useful generative AI-powered feature existed, Google has been working on improving it. Google has added the ability for the feature to scan barcodes and QR codes automatically, alongside other improvements.

Now, Google is working on another update. This time, it won't be adding to the feature's capabilities, but is aimed at making it more pretty.

The folks at Android Authority have found references on upcoming changes to Circle to Search within the Google app version 15.47.26.sa.arm64 beta.

Right now, when you activate Circle to Search, you are greeted with an animation: a wave of shimmering light briefly overtakes your screen. There aren't particular colors showing up with the animation.

With an upcoming update, Google may give some color to Circle to Search. The update is still in development, but Android Authority managed to activate it to get a quick glimpse of the changes in the works.


When this feature is activated, you no longer have the sparkling animation, but instead, you get a rainbow. It looks a little bit similar to the rainbow effect of Apple Intelligence.

 The new animation is not the only visual change Google is working on, though. Additionally, circling is also slightly changed. Currently, when you circle, you get a solid white line, but this will change to surround the line in shifting colors with the upcoming update.

I find these changes very appealing. Not everything should be focused on adding new features: sometimes, refining how things look and making them more interesting is a worthy update as well. I'm pleased Google is thinking about looks as well, not only features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless