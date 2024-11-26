Circle to Search may get more colorful with an upcoming update
Circle to Search seems to be getting ready to become more colorful and more fun to use. Activating the feature may show a rainbow of colors, and colors may surround the circle you draw.
Circle to Search was announced back in January of 2024, and ever since the useful generative AI-powered feature existed, Google has been working on improving it. Google has added the ability for the feature to scan barcodes and QR codes automatically, alongside other improvements.
The folks at Android Authority have found references on upcoming changes to Circle to Search within the Google app version 15.47.26.sa.arm64 beta.
Right now, when you activate Circle to Search, you are greeted with an animation: a wave of shimmering light briefly overtakes your screen. There aren't particular colors showing up with the animation.
When this feature is activated, you no longer have the sparkling animation, but instead, you get a rainbow. It looks a little bit similar to the rainbow effect of Apple Intelligence.
The new animation is not the only visual change Google is working on, though. Additionally, circling is also slightly changed. Currently, when you circle, you get a solid white line, but this will change to surround the line in shifting colors with the upcoming update.
Now, Google is working on another update. This time, it won't be adding to the feature's capabilities, but is aimed at making it more pretty.
With an upcoming update, Google may give some color to Circle to Search. The update is still in development, but Android Authority managed to activate it to get a quick glimpse of the changes in the works.
I find these changes very appealing. Not everything should be focused on adding new features: sometimes, refining how things look and making them more interesting is a worthy update as well. I'm pleased Google is thinking about looks as well, not only features.
