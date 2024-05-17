Believe it or not, Circle to Search may be coming to iPhones

Code found alluding to "Circle to Search" on Chrome for iOS | Credit: The Mac Observer





While the exact timeframe for the feature's release remains unclear, it's expected to be just a matter of time before iOS users can take advantage of this tool. The exact scope of the rollout remains uncertain, as it is unclear if it will extend beyond iPhones to include iPads, and whether the launch will be gradual or widespread. Of course, it's important to mention that there are workarounds right now that give you this same functionality on iOS, which require only the use of the Google Lens app.The addition of Circle to Search on iOS would mark a significant expansion for the feature, which has garnered attention for its intuitive approach to object identification and search. Though initially limited to select Android devices, the feature's potential availability on iOS devices through Chrome signifies Google's commitment to making this technology more accessible across platforms.As users await an official announcement, the possibility of a seamless integration of Circle to Search within the Google Chrome browser on iPhones is already generating considerable excitement within the tech community.