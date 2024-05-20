Chromecast with Google TV gets April security patch and bug fixes in latest update
Chromecast with Google TV owners have another update to look forward to, as Google continues its steady stream of improvements for the streaming dongle. This latest update, code-named STTE.240315.002, may seem minor on the surface, but nevertheless enforces those important security patches.
According to 9to5Google, the update bumps the Android security patch level up to April 2024, a welcome addition for users who value device security. While the official changelog might not reflect this change just yet, those who have received the update can corroborate the patch level change, assuring users that their devices are now better protected against potential vulnerabilities.
This 134MB update is the fourth one in just five months, outpacing the previous year's update schedule. Tucked within the update are the usual "bug fixes and performance improvements," which may seem vague, but they play a crucial role in the user experience. However, while this update focuses on security and stability, Google has been busy on other fronts as well.
Recent reports have hinted at new developments in the Chromecast ecosystem. A new 4K model with an updated remote is reportedly in the works, while Google I/O 2024 revealed plans to turn the dongle into a full-fledged Google Home hub. These upcoming features promise to expand the Chromecast's capabilities and further solidify its position as a central smart home device.
With this update, Google continues to deliver on its promise of a refined and secure Chromecast experience. As the company gears up for future updates with the popular dongle, Chromecast users have much to look forward to, whether it be with promising new features or more powerful hardware.
To grab the latest update, simply browse to Settings > System > About > System update on your Chromecast with Google TV. The Voice Remote also gets a minor firmware update (26.6 -> 26.7), which is accessible through Settings > Remotes & Accessories.
