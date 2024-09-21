Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
The tri-fold Huawei Mate XT is unfolded like an accordian with its rear camera mounting on the left.
Huawei has been able to attract Chinese consumers by continuing to design and build innovative phones and products even while U.S. sanctions prevent the manufacturer from competing fairly. By producing its own 5G application processors in the face of revised U.S. export rules that prevent Huawei from getting shipped such chipsets from most foundries, Huawei endeared itself to many Chinese consumers who feel that the company beat back restrictions on the firm from the U.S.

The latest example of the manufacturer's ability to innovate in the smartphone sector is the Huawei Mate XT which is a tri-fold foldable, the first one to be commercially produced. Huawei is actually the global leader in foldables as it topped Samsung in shipments during the first quarter of this year. Globally, Huawei captured 35% of foldable shipments after a 257% increase year-over-year. After its shipment of foldables declined 42% during the Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, Samsung had just 23% of the worldwide market for foldables.

Chinese consumers are upset that they were not able to buy the tri-fold Huawei Mate XT


Consumers in China might be proud of Huawei's ability to push the foldable phone market with the Mate XT, but they are certainly not happy that the device was not available for purchase at Huawei stores. The phone went on sale yesterday and the $2,800 tri-foldable smartphone could not be purchased by customers who happened to walk-in to Huawei stores.

The tri-fold Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit-Huawei - Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
The tri-fold Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit-Huawei

For example, self-described "super fans" who visited the company's flagship store in Shenzhen were upset when they found out that only those with confirmed pre-orders were being allowed to buy the Mate XT. A university student with the surname Ye said, "I’ve been here since 10 p.m. last night because this tri-folding phone is a first and I’m excited to support our country. But this is very disappointing. They should have made it clear we can’t buy."

It was the same story at the Huawei Wangfujing store in the capital city of Beijing where only those with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the Mate XT. About 30 people were seen in line outside the store in Beijing matching the size of the queue at the store in Shenzhen. With the release yesterday of the iPhone 16 series by Apple, about 100 consumers were in line outside of an Apple Store in Beijing. With the release of the new iPhone series in China, this is not  good time for Huawei to upset phone buyers in the country.

Not everyone was impressed with the tri-fold Mate XT. One person with the surname Rui who was able to play around with the phone at the Shenzhen store said, "I wanted to see what the fuss is about, but it’s a bit big, not very practical really." Some analysts pointed to the price of the phone in wondering how much demand there will be for it. In addition, Huawei has to deal with the limitations of its supply chain which could reduce the number of units available.

A third-party phone saleswoman says the Mate XT is "far too expensive"


Huawei's Richard Yu said that sales were better than expected at the Huawei store in Shanghai. While the Mate XT had pre-orders of 6.5 million units compared to total shipments of 3.9 million foldables in the second quarter, the  pre-orders did not require that the buyer put down a deposit or pay for the phone in advance and was just an indication of interest in the device.

Recommended Stories
At a Huaqiangbei electronics market in Shenzhen where phones were being sold from a stall, the salesman said that he is offering the version of the Mate XT with the most amount of memory available for 150,000 yuan ($21,290). In the Huawei stores that model is priced at 23,999 yuan ($3403). The saleswoman working from the stall also said that she is offering the $2,800 model for more than $4,000. When asked if she had sold any Mate XT units she replied, "A few people have asked, but it’s far too expensive."

While the Mate XT is being sold in China only for now, someone with knowledge of the situation says that Huawei is considering offering the device overseas during the first quarter of next year.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Latest News

The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless