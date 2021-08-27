Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like

Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like0
In a matter of weeks, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be officially unveiled by Apple. Earlier this year both TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Twitter tipster Jon Prosser proclaimed a coming redesign for the timepiece. We should see a flat-edge design similar to what you'll find on the iPhone 12 series, the iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.
