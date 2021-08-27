Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple Watch Series 7 clone gives us a good look at what the real thing will look like
In a matter of weeks, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be officially unveiled by Apple. Earlier this year both TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Twitter tipster Jon Prosser proclaimed a coming redesign for the timepiece. We should see a flat-edge design similar to what you'll find on the iPhone 12 series, the iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.

In addition, Kuo and Prosser both are calling for a new green color to be offered by Apple. One wild card is a rumored non-invasive blood sugar sensor that millions of insulin-dependent diabetics could employ to determine the dosage of their thrice daily insulin injections. It is unclear whether this feature will be offered to Apple Watch buyers this year or if it will  be delayed until next year.

Latest News

It's easy to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a $400 discount now, but there's a catch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's easy to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at a $400 discount now, but there's a catch
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy
Lenovo has three new Android tablets you can buy in the US... at cool launch discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Lenovo has three new Android tablets you can buy in the US... at cool launch discounts
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless