ChatGPT might eventually challenge Google Search, but the AI platform has a long way to go

There has been plenty of talk about the upcoming demise of Google Search as many analysts are forecasting that AI platforms like ChatGPT will eventually replace Google Search. But we are a long way from seeing AI apps and platforms completely take over the search business from Google . This year, Google Search has been processing 13.5 billion search requests a day compared to 1 billion search requests a day for ChatGPT.





While ChatGPT ties with TikTok for 12th place, a position that many might consider outstanding after such a brief period of time, it doesn't come close to Google and makes you wonder when AI will become a stronger rival for the current Search leader. In case you're wondering, after Google, Instagram search is second with 6.5 billion searches followed by Chinese tech company Baidu; the latter runs 5 billion search requests daily. Snap and Amazon are numbers four and five with daily search numbers of 4 billion and 3.5 billion each day. respectively. The data was generated by NP Digital.

ChatGPT reached 1 billion search requests a day 5.5 times faster than Google Search did







By the way, ChatGPT reached 1 billion searches a day 5.5 times faster than Google Search did and that bodes well for the future placement of the AI LLM on this list. Also interesting, 60% of Google Search requests end without a click. Reading the answers provided by AI Overviews, Featured Snippets, and Knowledge Panels on Google Search, all of which offer immediate answers to a question without having to go to another website, typically ends a search request immediately.









A report from the Visual Capitalist suggests that for ChatGPT to surpass Google in terms of daily search requests, the AI platform will have to be integrated into more browsers , search engines, and in more devices. ChatGPT would have to outdo Google with its ability to retrieve and index the open web. And perhaps most importantly, those who traditionally use search engines would have to feel comfortable using AI.

The same source says that ChatGPT offers more useful responses than Google does for the following tasks:



