ChatGPT might eventually challenge Google Search, but the AI platform has a long way to go
There has been plenty of talk about the upcoming demise of Google Search as many analysts are forecasting that AI platforms like ChatGPT will eventually replace Google Search. But we are a long way from seeing AI apps and platforms completely take over the search business from Google. This year, Google Search has been processing 13.5 billion search requests a day compared to 1 billion search requests a day for ChatGPT.
While ChatGPT ties with TikTok for 12th place, a position that many might consider outstanding after such a brief period of time, it doesn't come close to Google and makes you wonder when AI will become a stronger rival for the current Search leader. In case you're wondering, after Google, Instagram search is second with 6.5 billion searches followed by Chinese tech company Baidu; the latter runs 5 billion search requests daily. Snap and Amazon are numbers four and five with daily search numbers of 4 billion and 3.5 billion each day. respectively. The data was generated by NP Digital.
ChatGPT reached 1 billion search requests a day 5.5 times faster than Google Search did
By the way, ChatGPT reached 1 billion searches a day 5.5 times faster than Google Search did and that bodes well for the future placement of the AI LLM on this list. Also interesting, 60% of Google Search requests end without a click. Reading the answers provided by AI Overviews, Featured Snippets, and Knowledge Panels on Google Search, all of which offer immediate answers to a question without having to go to another website, typically ends a search request immediately.
Top apps used for search requests based on average daily searches handled daily. | image credit-Visual Capitalist
A report from the Visual Capitalist suggests that for ChatGPT to surpass Google in terms of daily search requests, the AI platform will have to be integrated into more browsers, search engines, and in more devices. ChatGPT would have to outdo Google with its ability to retrieve and index the open web. And perhaps most importantly, those who traditionally use search engines would have to feel comfortable using AI.
The same source says that ChatGPT offers more useful responses than Google does for the following tasks:
- Complex reasoning
- Creative writing
- Explaining things in plain language
- Summarizing long content
- Interactive problem-solving
Using ChatGPT to get answers related to the above tasks means avoiding the long list of multiple recommendations made by Google Search. One could say that in these five situations, ChatGPT has already surpassed Google as being more useful. Still, if you're looking for a search tool to confirm a quick fact or a specific website, Google Search might be best. On the other hand, if you need something explained to you, or there is a process that you want to know about, ChatGPT will give you a better, more detailed response.
This doesn't mean that ChatGPT and other AI platforms can't become the search leaders eventually. It means that right now some of the public is scared of AI, and having heard that it is prone to hallucinations, would prefer to stick with Google Search.
Google Assistant is replaced with Gemini AI which can handle setting alarms and timers on a phone.
The first step to getting the public used to using AI to replace currently used search tools is to have device owners turn to AI instead of digital assistants. If an iPhone user asks Siri a question that she can't answer, the assistant will ask if it is okay to have ChatGPT respond. If the user answers in the affirmative, a response from ChatGPT is shown.
On Android devices, Google is starting to replace the Google Assistant with its Gemini LLM (Large Language Model). Queries are sent to Google's servers running the AI models and answers are sent from these servers. When the user needs to set an alarm or timer via Gemini, a Utility Extension is used which allows Google's Gemini to create the requested timer or alarm.
