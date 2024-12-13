ChatGPT now can see what you see and explain it in Santa's voice
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has been on a roll lately (or should I say, for the past few years?). Just recently, the company launched its 12 days of 12 livestreams event, revealing a new feature or product every day. And now, it has dropped another one.
OpenAI has introduced two new features for ChatGPT. First up, the company has finally rolled out the real-time video capabilities it teased almost seven months ago. During one of its livestreams, OpenAI revealed that Advanced Voice Mode – ChatGPT’s conversational feature that mimics human-like responses – is now equipped with vision.
What’s more, Advanced Voice Mode with vision can also interpret what’s on your device’s screen through screen sharing. Whether it’s explaining your settings menu or walking you through a tricky math problem, it’s got you covered. Once it rolls out, if you want to try it out, follow these steps:
Meanwhile, for screen sharing, just tap the three-dot menu and select “Share Screen.”
OpenAI says the rollout for Advanced Voice Mode with vision kicks off Thursday and should be completed within a week. However, not everyone will get to try it right away. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu subscribers will have to wait until January, and there’s no set timeline yet for users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, or Liechtenstein.
Video credit – OpenAI
And as you can see from the video, OpenAI is getting into the holiday spirit. There is one more feature now: Santa mode. It’s a festive preset voice for ChatGPT that users can access by tapping or clicking the snowflake icon next to the app prompt bar.
Say ho ho ho to Santa in Voice Mode— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024
Santa is rolling out today to everyone across all ChatGPT platforms and is available until the end of the month…then he will retire back to the North Pole. pic.twitter.com/NVS9bRok4r
I think that by rolling out features like video and screen sharing, OpenAI is pulling ahead of its main rival, Google, which just unveiled its latest AI model, Gemini 2.0. The battle between these tech giants is indeed pushing AI innovation at lightning speed.
