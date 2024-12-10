ChatGPT creator now lets you generate AI videos in seconds
Earlier this year, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, introduced its video generation model called Sora. This model can generate realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Now, the AI company is taking Sora out of its research preview and making it available to the public (well, to paying users).
OpenAI is launching Sora as a standalone product for Plus and Pro members of ChatGPT. The version being released is an upgraded Sora Turbo, which is notably faster than the model previewed in February.
What can paying users do with Sora, you ask? Well, they can generate videos in up to 1080p resolution, with a length of up to 20 seconds, and choose from widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. Users can also bring their own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or they can generate entirely new content from just text. I think this is definitely something YouTube creators are likely to jump on.
For now, Sora is available in most regions, including the US, but it has yet to roll out in the UK, the EU, and Switzerland, likely due to stricter AI regulations in those areas. OpenAI says it's releasing the video generation technology now to give society time to explore its potential and develop responsible guidelines and safeguards for its use.
To ensure transparency, all Sora-generated videos come with C2PA metadata, which identifies the video as coming from Sora and helps verify its origin. Additionally, OpenAI is limiting the generation of harmful content, and uploads featuring people will be restricted at launch.
OpenAI launched the video generation model Sora for its paying users
OpenAI is launching Sora as a standalone product for Plus and Pro members of ChatGPT. The version being released is an upgraded Sora Turbo, which is notably faster than the model previewed in February.
The release of the video generation model is part of OpenAI's 12 days of 12 livestreams event, which kicked off on December 5. As part of the event, the company also introduced a $200/month ChatGPT Pro plan, which now includes access to Sora.
What can paying users do with Sora, you ask? Well, they can generate videos in up to 1080p resolution, with a length of up to 20 seconds, and choose from widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. Users can also bring their own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or they can generate entirely new content from just text. I think this is definitely something YouTube creators are likely to jump on.
Our holiday gift to you: Sora is here. https://t.co/UhdmYuGHtTpic.twitter.com/ljoruQsfO0— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 9, 2024
Sora is included with your Plus account at no extra cost, allowing you to generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution (or fewer at 720p) each month. If you're on the Pro plan, you'll get 10 times more usage, with higher resolutions and longer video durations. OpenAI also plans to introduce tailored pricing for different types of users, which should be available early next year.
For now, Sora is available in most regions, including the US, but it has yet to roll out in the UK, the EU, and Switzerland, likely due to stricter AI regulations in those areas. OpenAI says it's releasing the video generation technology now to give society time to explore its potential and develop responsible guidelines and safeguards for its use.
To ensure transparency, all Sora-generated videos come with C2PA metadata, which identifies the video as coming from Sora and helps verify its origin. Additionally, OpenAI is limiting the generation of harmful content, and uploads featuring people will be restricted at launch.
Still, I don’t think there are enough safety measures or regulations in place for these advanced models to be available to everyone. The Pro subscription is pretty pricey, which might turn people off, but the Plus plan is much more affordable, making Sora accessible to a wider audience. And sure, there will be indicators that the video is AI-generated, but honestly, it's hard to say how many people will actually take the time to check or verify the origin, especially on social media. I just think that we’re about to see a surge in misinformation and fake videos flooding the internet.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: