Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls coming to Apple Arcade this month

After surprisingly announcing the revive of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls last month, Konami has finally revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated side-scrolling game. Without further ado, fans of the universe should expect Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls to drop on Apple Arcade on September 17.
The original game exclusive to Apple Arcade will require about 1.7GB of storage and iOS 13.0 or later. More importantly, the game has been designed to work on both iPhone and iPad, and it also features game controller support for a smoother platforming experience.
In Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, players will take the role of Alucard, Dracula’s son, but they will also be able to unlock iconic characters like Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and others that will be added after launch.
Developers promise “a game with epic amount of content including 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more,” so fans of the series are probably bound to spend dozens of hours in the game if it’s as good as Konami claims.
Since this is coming to Apple Arcade, it doesn’t cost anything and lacks in-app purchases, so you’ll be getting the full experience without having to pay extra. You can even try Apple Arcade for free for one month if you haven’t subscribed to the service in the past.