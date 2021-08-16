Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade

Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade0
Spotted by Gematsu, the official page of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls now mentions that it will only release for iOS, tvOS, and Mac via Apple Arcade. Although no specific launch date has been revealed yet, Konami does say that we should expect the game to drop “soon.”
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game that features 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, as well as daily and weekly missions. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one and let you know when it’s available for download.