Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
iOS Apple Games

Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade
In a surprising turn of events, Konami announced that its canned Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has been resurrected exclusively for Apple Arcade. The game was soft launched on Android and iOS about two years ago, but it was removed from the App Store in 2020.

Spotted by Gematsu, the official page of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls now mentions that it will only release for iOS, tvOS, and Mac via Apple Arcade. Although no specific launch date has been revealed yet, Konami does say that we should expect the game to drop “soon.”

In Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, players will take the role of Alucard, Dracula’s son, in a new story that promises to bring together heroes of the past. The game is set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away and lets players unlock other iconic characters including Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game that features 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, as well as daily and weekly missions. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one and let you know when it’s available for download.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung’s Apple phase: Unboxing the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 won't take long
by Martin Filipov,  0
Samsung’s Apple phase: Unboxing the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 won't take long
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save 25% on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon
Verizon and AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 deals add BOGO, cash for clunkers offer
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon and AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 deals add BOGO, cash for clunkers offer
$1200
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless