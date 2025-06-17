Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
2025 is so fun… and full of new tech.
The greatest enemy will hide in the last place you would ever look, and for the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) – that means the White House.
No, it's not Trump's administration that holds some kind of grudge against Carl Pei's next flagship. Nothing Phone (3) is expected at the beginning of July, if you're wondering.
The Trump T1 Phone is expected to arrive with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and – most importantly – support for microSD cards to expand storage further. That's a nice one, and I'm not being sarcastic about it. The T1 Phone will allegedly include a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Nothing Phone (3), on the other hand, could come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset… or the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite (the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra). It is expected to include a larger battery, potentially exceeding 5,000mAh, although the exact capacity has not yet been confirmed. This would mark an improvement over the 4,700mAh battery found in the Nothing Phone (2), which supported both 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Rumors suggest the new model will offer 12 GB of RAM as a baseline, with one version pairing that with 256 GB of internal storage.
Carl Pei (being Carl Pei) reacted to the Trump T1 Phone by calling it a "competition" for the Nothing Phone (3) on his X account.
His X followers didn't hesitate to join the fun by commenting on the T1 Phone in a very Trump-like tone:
All in all, it will be a fun comparison once the two phones materialize!
It's just that President Trump is about to launch his own smartphone, the T1 Phone that we told you about mere hours ago.
Sounds OK, but so far there isn't any information about its chipset – the "brain" that drives it all. The price is reportedly set at $499 and the phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Image source – X
Image source – X
All in all, it will be a fun comparison once the two phones materialize!
