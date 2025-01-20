Carl Pei trashes AI and foldables in bold 2025 predictions

By
0comments
Nothing
Carl Pei at a tech forum.
Will 2025 be the year that we mass adopt foldables and we embrace AI? Not a chance, says Carl Pei.

The first month of 2025 is almost over now, but the year has eleven more months in it, so a lot can and will happen in the tech realm. Trends will rise and fall… and some will just fail.

Carl Pei, the mastermind behind the Nothing brand, has its own top 10 list of predictions for 2025 that he posted on his X account.

Here it is.

Carl Pei&#039;s X account, January 2025 - Carl Pei trashes AI and foldables in bold 2025 predictions
Carl Pei's X account, January 2025


Pei foresees a shift in consumer attitudes toward artificial intelligence, to put it mildly. He's predicting fatigue with the overuse of AI in smartphones and the continued struggle of AI-first hardware to find widespread appeal beyond niche uses.

Foldable smartphones, he suggests, will also remain a niche market. That's not the first time he's trashing the idea that foldables could become mainstream all of a sudden.

On a broader economic scale, Pei expects the US to enter a "Golden Age", while India’s stock market may face short-term challenges before reaching new highs. In contrast, Europe is projected to continue losing influence.

According to him, Apple will remain a reliable stock, though its performance could fluctuate due to unmet AI expectations.

Personally, I think that foldables would be a major hit if they were cheaper. Other than that, I agree with the man.
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
