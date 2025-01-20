Carl Pei trashes AI and foldables in bold 2025 predictions
Will 2025 be the year that we mass adopt foldables and we embrace AI? Not a chance, says Carl Pei.
The first month of 2025 is almost over now, but the year has eleven more months in it, so a lot can and will happen in the tech realm. Trends will rise and fall… and some will just fail.
Carl Pei, the mastermind behind the Nothing brand, has its own top 10 list of predictions for 2025 that he posted on his X account.
Pei foresees a shift in consumer attitudes toward artificial intelligence, to put it mildly. He's predicting fatigue with the overuse of AI in smartphones and the continued struggle of AI-first hardware to find widespread appeal beyond niche uses.
Foldable smartphones, he suggests, will also remain a niche market. That's not the first time he's trashing the idea that foldables could become mainstream all of a sudden.
According to him, Apple will remain a reliable stock, though its performance could fluctuate due to unmet AI expectations.
Personally, I think that foldables would be a major hit if they were cheaper. Other than that, I agree with the man.
The first month of 2025 is almost over now, but the year has eleven more months in it, so a lot can and will happen in the tech realm. Trends will rise and fall… and some will just fail.
Carl Pei, the mastermind behind the Nothing brand, has its own top 10 list of predictions for 2025 that he posted on his X account.
Here it is.
Carl Pei's X account, January 2025
Pei foresees a shift in consumer attitudes toward artificial intelligence, to put it mildly. He's predicting fatigue with the overuse of AI in smartphones and the continued struggle of AI-first hardware to find widespread appeal beyond niche uses.
Foldable smartphones, he suggests, will also remain a niche market. That's not the first time he's trashing the idea that foldables could become mainstream all of a sudden.
On a broader economic scale, Pei expects the US to enter a "Golden Age", while India’s stock market may face short-term challenges before reaching new highs. In contrast, Europe is projected to continue losing influence.
According to him, Apple will remain a reliable stock, though its performance could fluctuate due to unmet AI expectations.
Personally, I think that foldables would be a major hit if they were cheaper. Other than that, I agree with the man.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: