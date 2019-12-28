Apple Patents Wearables

Heart doc sues Apple for patent infringement

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 28, 2019, 12:39 PM
Heart doc sues Apple for patent infringement
Ever since the Apple Watch came on the scene in April 2015, the timepiece has been a literal lifesaver for several users. Months after the device was released, we passed along the word that the watch's heart rate monitor had saved the life of a 17-year old high school football player. And throughout the subsequent years, such stories would appear from time-to-time. Apple, of course, was also keeping tabs on these stories and last year it created a video that chronicled some of these incidents.

Apple added another lifesaving feature to the Apple Watch Series 4, an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor. This feature looks for abnormal heart rhythms that could be from atrial fibrillation; this is the infamous Afib you hear about on television commercials for certain pharmaceuticals. It can lead to strokes, blood clots, heart failure and other heart-related issues. And once again, stories were passed along about how the ECG monitor saved the lives of a few Apple Watch owners. But it might turn out that the actual technology used to create the ECG feature was illegally used by Apple without a license.

Cardiologist claims in patent infringement suit that Apple refused to negotiate in good faith


According to Bloomberg, a lawsuit was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn). The plaintiff, Dr. Joseph Wiesel, teaches at the NYU School of Medicine, and he claims that Apple is infringing on a patent he received for a method he devised to detect abnormal heartbeats. According to the information laid out in court filings, Dr. Wiesel says that he invented a method that monitors "irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals." The Doctor said that he first spoke with Apple about his patent in September 2017. Despite giving the tech giant details about the patent, the Doctor alleges that the company "refused to negotiate in good faith to avoid this lawsuit." He is asking the court to order Apple to pay him royalties or issue a restraining order that prevents the tech giant from using his patented technology without permission.


While there is no doubt that the electrocardiogram feature on the Apple Watch has saved some lives, a recent story published last month by The New England Journal of Medicine (via The New York Times) questions the accuracy of the feature. A study was conducted of 420,000 Apple Watch wearers and over a four-month period, 2,161 were alerted of an irregular heart rhythm (about .5% of those in the study). Those who received the warning on their Apple Watch were offered telemedicine visits (think Doctor on Demand or something similar) and were given electrocardiogram patches to wear to confirm a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation. The patches were returned by mail and if they indicated an emergency, those study members were told to rush to a hospital for emergency care. Others who had Afib but were not considered to have an emergency received a second telemedicine visit and told to visit their regular doctor.

Only 20% or 450 of those who received a warning from the Apple Watch sent back their ECG patch. A confirmed Afib diagnosis was made with only 34% or 153 of these participants. The Times noted that the study couldn't be considered a failure for Apple because it probably led some of the study's participants to get medical treatment that they otherwise would not have received. But as the newspaper states with its headline, "The Watch Is Smart, but It Can’t Replace Your Doctor." In other words, the Apple Watch is not going to replace your physician.

The Apple Watch is not only the top-selling smartwatch in the world, as of 2017 it became the top-selling timepiece globally, including traditional watches. Together with the Apple AirPods, the Apple Watch is part of the company's flourishing and rapidly growing wearables unit. During the fiscal fourth quarter (which ran from July through September), the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment brought in $6.52 billion over the three month period resulting in strong year-over-year growth of 54%.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Venom
Reply

1. Venom

Posts: 3897; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

The patent troll is getting patent trolled. Apple and BlackBerry are notorious for being patent sharks. It's about time the shoe is on the other foot.

posted on 4 hours ago

cmdacos
Reply

2. cmdacos

Posts: 4351; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Anything Apple won't steal?

posted on 3 hours ago

Tizo101
Reply

3. Tizo101

Posts: 643; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

Atrial fib is the least of heart problems, in fact many patients are allowed to live with AFib for months before pharmaceutical treatment. The watch is not saving any lives if we are talking about AFib.

posted on 3 hours ago

gigicoaste
Reply

4. gigicoaste

Posts: 464; Member since: Feb 21, 2016

"I love" the financial statistics at the end of article. Nothing related to tech itself, guess was nothing else to add and "article" was too short. Or was a good payment for PA.

posted on 2 hours ago

darkkjedii
Reply

5. darkkjedii

Posts: 31712; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Apple negotiate in good faith...HA! Hitler would become an Imam first.

posted on 49 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
dish-seeks-deep-pocketed-partner-to-help-build-5G-network
Dish reportedly looks to partner with Apple, Google or Amazon to build its 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless