Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year
Unless you are riding down the highway with one of the specific BMWs that have it, chances are you haven’t had the chance to experience Apple’s CarKey feature. It was first introduced at WWDC in 2020, but it is yet to become widely adopted by car manufacturers.

For now, the number of car models that support CarKey is meager, not to mention they belong to just one brand. Well, it seems that this might be changing in the summer of 2022, as reputable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman states in his latest Power On newsletter.

Mr. Gurman shares that he has received information suggesting that Hyundai will allegedly release its Genesis line, which might support CarKey.

Remember CarKey, the Apple feature announced a year and a half ago that lets you unlock and start your car from your iPhone’s Wallet app? I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re unfamiliar with it, given that Apple hasn’t discussed the feature in a while and it only works on select BMW models. I’m told that’s going to change soon. In line with code findings several months ago in iOS 15, I’m hearing that the next cars to get support for the feature will be models from Hyundai and its Genesis line. I’m told the functionality will roll out by the summer.

But what is CarKey to begin with?


Well, it is simple to explain, actually. CarKey is a feature that allows you to add your car key to the Wallet app and then use your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start your car. To use the feature, you have to have an iPhone XS (or 2nd-gen iPhone SE) or later or an Apple Watch Series 5 or later.

But how does it do that? Is it magic? As much as Apple likes to use that word, no, it is not. By using NFC technology, you can unlock your car just by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch next to the car’s door.

You need an iPhone 11 Pro/Apple Watch Series 6 (or later) to start your car remotely, though. That's all thanks to the U1 chip inside, which also allows unlocking the car without taking your phone out.

CarKey does not require any additional authentication as, by default, it is in Express Mode. So, if you want to have extra security for your new “car keys” you might find it better to disable that mode, which will make it, so you need to verify every time with Face ID or Touch ID.

As an added peace of mind, Apple’s CarKey feature will work for an additional five hours even if your iPhone or Apple Watch have died, thanks to something called Reserve mode.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
7.6
$400 Special BestBuy $250 Special Target $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs
Review
9.4
User reviews
9.2
$900 Special Target $900 Special AT&T $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone XS specs
Apple iPhone XS specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.5
$30 Special AT&T $430 eBay $309 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
$530 Special T-Mobile $500 Special AT&T $564 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
$369 Special Walmart
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 296 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)
-$320
Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless