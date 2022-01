More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year

But what is CarKey to begin with?

Well, it is simple to explain, actually. CarKey is a feature that allows you to add your car key to the Wallet app and then use your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start your car. To use the feature, you have to have an iPhone XS (or 2nd-gen iPhone SE ) or later or an Apple Watch Series 5 or later.But how does it do that? Is it magic? As much as Apple likes to use that word, no, it is not. By using NFC technology, you can unlock your car just by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch next to the car’s door.You need an iPhone 11 Pro Apple Watch Series 6 (or later) to start your car remotely, though. That's all thanks to the U1 chip inside, which also allows unlocking the car without taking your phone out.CarKey does not require any additional authentication as, by default, it is in Express Mode. So, if you want to have extra security for your new “car keys” you might find it better to disable that mode, which will make it, so you need to verify every time with Face ID or Touch ID.As an added peace of mind, Apple’s CarKey feature will work for an additional five hours even if your iPhone or Apple Watch have died, thanks to something called Reserve mode.