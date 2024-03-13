Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?

Up Next:
The Moto G Power (2024) was just officially revealed and will be available in the US starting March 21. The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor under the hood and not long before its launch, it made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing a single-core score of 679 and a multi-core score of 2005.
And hey, many people don’t care that much about performance, believe it or not. They just want to own a reliable phone that can last days on a single charge and connect them with the world when needed. And budget phones like Moto G Power (2024) might be the right choice for them.
Motorola's known for hooking folks up with sweet deals in the budget phone game. Especially their Moto G line - always popping up in lists of the best cheap smartphones. And let's be real, Motorola's got more affordable phones than you can shake a stick at. With so many options, sometimes it's easy to get mixed up.
The just-unveiled Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a step up from its predecessor, the Moto G Power (2023), which flaunted a 6.5-inch LCD. The new phone also comes with:
If you wonder what expandable RAM is, it basically sets aside a part of your storage to work as extra RAM. While not a new concept, recent storage tech makes it more efficient, minimizing risks to your actual storage capacity compared to older methods.
They've got a lot in common, but each one's got something special. Like the Moto G Stylus 2023 - it's got a slightly beefed-up processor, can handle up to 2TB with a micro SD card, and, yup, it comes with a stylus. Then there is the Moto G Power (2023), known for its marathon battery life and speedy charging (still, slower than its successor). And don't forget about the Moto G Play (2024) - a steal at under 150 bucks.
Whether you are all about that budget life, need a phone that can last long and charge fast, or want a bit more power under the hood, there is something for everyone. But how the Moto G Power (2024) stands against others?
In a recent revelation from Counterpoint Research about the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023, it is clear that the flagship smartphones aren't the only ones in the game.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G was also there, closely followed by the Galaxy A04e. What is the common thread between these champs and the Moto G Power series? A hefty 5,000mAh battery, reliable performance, and a price tag under $300.
Samsung's already dropped the next-gen Galaxy A15, eyeing another chart-topping year. However, the Moto G Power packs similar specs, starting with that hefty 5,000mAh battery keeping you going all day.
And here's where the Moto G Power (2024) outshines the Galaxy A15 – it supports a 30W wired charging, leaving the Galaxy A15's 23W speed behind.
And hey, let's not forget the history lesson – Motorola's been in the smartphone game for a hot minute, making it a familiar face even for folks not deep into tech. Not to downplay Samsung's historical credit– it has a stellar reputation too. But where Motorola shines is against other brands slinging similar products at comparable prices, such as OnePlus and its Nord series, for example.
While we are waiting for the Moto G Power (2024) to hit the scene (as mentioned earlier on March 21), let's size up its predecessor with its potential rival, the Galaxy A15, and throw in the OnePlus Nord N30 for a quick tech showdown.
Samsung takes the cake when it comes to software support, no doubt about it. The Korean tech giant pledges extended OS and security updates, a perk not quite matched by Motorola's budget-friendly phones. While it might not be a deal-breaker for many, it's certainly an advantage worth noting.
These numbers might not impress those seeking top-tier performance, but that is not what the Power series by Motorola is about. Instead of focusing on powerhouse processors, these phones prioritize big batteries, their true strength.
Overall, budget-friendly phones are good choice for specific groups of users, such as:
- Pragmatic users, for whom a smartphone is a tool rather than a status symbol
- Budget-conscious users
- Tech minimalists, adopting a minimalist approach to technology, seeking devices that facilitate essential functions without unnecessary distractions
- Older adults, who just want a simple phone to make calls that doesn't need a manual the size of "War and Peace."
Moto vs Moto
The Moto G Power (2024) camera system
- 50MP camera with OIS and Quad Pixel technology
- 8MP ultrawide and macro vision lens
- 16MP front camera
- 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM boost
- 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage
- 30W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging
Now, back to the story. Let's check out some other Moto G models’ specs real quick.
Display
Size
Technology
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
90Hz
Screen-to-body
87.39 %
83.77 %
83.09 %
Features
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SM6450 (4 nm)
MediaTek Dimensity 930 (6 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SM6225 (6 nm)
Processor
GPU
Adreno 600
IMG BXM-8-256
Adreno 610
RAM
Internal storage
128GB
256GB
64GB
OS
Android (13)
Android (13)
Android (13)
Battery
Capacity
5000 mAh
5000 mAh
5000 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Dual camera
Triple camera
Dual camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.9; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.28 μm
Second camera
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
2 MP (Depth information)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
2 MP (Macro)
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
Yes
Yes
Front
16 MP
16 MP
8 MP
Design
Dimensions
Weight
Materials
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Features
Stylus
Cellular
5G
n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n13, n14, n25, n29, n30, n38, n41, n48, n66, n70, n77, n78, SA, NSA
n2, n5, n7, n12, n25, n30, n41, n66, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6
See the full Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Play (2024) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
Moto vs the world
The Galaxy A15 (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
With its specs, the Moto G Power (2024) is staking its claim in the budget-friendly segment. But what could tip the scales in its favor? Motorola's ace move of not just dishing out affordable smartphones, but also teaming up with mobile carriers to drop prices even lower.
Display
Size
Technology
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
Super AMOLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
90Hz
Screen-to-body
86.69 %
83.77 %
84.49 %
Peak brightness
800 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SM6375 (6 nm)
MediaTek Dimensity 930 (6 nm)
Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ (6 nm)
Processor
GPU
Adreno 619
IMG BXM-8-256
Mali-G57 MC2
RAM
Internal storage
128GB
256GB
128GB
OS
Android (13)
Android (13)
Android (14), One UI 16 UI
Battery
Capacity
5000 mAh
5000 mAh
5000 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Triple camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/1.67"; Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Aperture size: F1.8
Second camera
2 MP (Macro)
2 MP (Depth information)
5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Aperture size: F2.2
Third camera
2 MP (Depth information)
2 MP (Macro)
2 MP (Macro)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Aperture size: F2.4
Video recording
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
Yes
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
Front
16 MP
13 MP
Design
Dimensions
Weight
Materials
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Cellular
5G
5G Ready
n2, n5, n7, n12, n25, n30, n41, n66, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6
n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6
Buyers information
Price
$ 200
See the full OnePlus Nord N30 vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
Samsung takes the cake when it comes to software support, no doubt about it. The Korean tech giant pledges extended OS and security updates, a perk not quite matched by Motorola's budget-friendly phones. While it might not be a deal-breaker for many, it's certainly an advantage worth noting.
Is the Moto G Power (2024) worth getting it?
The Moto G Power (2024) is a great choice if you need an affordable phone. It stands out in the budget-friendly market, making it a good option to think about. With its good set of features for the price, the Moto G Power (2024) offers a lot of value in a market where practicality matters most.
In the US, the new Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be out at Cricket on March 22. You can also get it later at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, UScellular, and Verizon, as well as Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. It will be universally unlocked at Amazon.com, motorola.com, and Best Buy from March 29, priced at $299.99.
