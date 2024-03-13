Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?





These numbers might not impress those seeking top-tier performance, but that is not what the Power series by Motorola is about. Instead of focusing on powerhouse processors, these phones prioritize big batteries, their true strength.



And hey, many people don't care that much about performance, believe it or not. They just want to own a reliable phone that can last days on a single charge and connect them with the world when needed. And budget phones like Moto G Power (2024) might be the right choice for them.





Overall, budget-friendly phones are good choice for specific groups of users, such as:



Pragmatic users, for whom a smartphone is a tool rather than a status symbol

Budget-conscious users

Tech minimalists, adopting a minimalist approach to technology, seeking devices that facilitate essential functions without unnecessary distractions

Older adults, who just want a simple phone to make calls that doesn't need a manual the size of "War and Peace." Moto vs Moto



Motorola's known for hooking folks up with sweet deals in the budget phone game. Especially their Moto G line - always popping up in lists of the best cheap smartphones. And let's be real, Motorola's got more



The just-unveiled Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a step up from its predecessor, the Moto G Power (2023), which flaunted a 6.5-inch LCD. The new phone also comes with:



50MP camera with OIS and Quad Pixel technology

8MP ultrawide and macro vision lens

16MP front camera

8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM boost

128GB of UFS 2.2 storage

30W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging

If you wonder what expandable RAM is, it basically sets aside a part of your storage to work as extra RAM. While not a new concept, recent storage tech makes it more efficient, minimizing risks to your actual storage capacity compared to older methods.



Display Size



6.6 inches 6.6 inches



6.5 inches 6.5 inches



6.5 inches 6.5 inches Technology IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 90Hz Screen-to-body 87.39 % 83.77 % 83.09 % Features Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SM6450 (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 930 (6 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SM6225 (6 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 4x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 Octa-core, 4x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x 1.8GHz Cortex-A55



Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55



Octa-core, 4x 2.4GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x 1.9GHz Cortex-A53 Octa-core, 4x 2.4GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x 1.9GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 600 IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 610 RAM



6GB 6GB



6GB 6GB



4GB 4GB Internal storage 128GB 256GB 64GB OS Android (13) Android (13) Android (13) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Fast charging Camera Rear Dual camera Triple camera Dual camera Main camera



50 MP (PDAF) 50 MP (PDAF)



50 MP (PDAF) 50 MP (PDAF)



50 MP (PDAF) 50 MP (PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.9; Pixel size: 1.0 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 0.64 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.28 μm Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide) 2 MP (Depth information) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 2 MP (Macro) Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps) Yes Yes Front 16 MP 16 MP 8 MP Design Dimensions



6.41 x 2.91 x 0.36 inches (162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2 mm) 6.41 x 2.91 x 0.36 inches (162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2 mm)



6.42 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm) 6.42 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm)



6.45 x 2.95 x 0.33 inches (163.82 x 74.96 x 8.29 mm) 6.45 x 2.95 x 0.33 inches (163.82 x 74.96 x 8.29 mm) Weight



7.13 oz (202.0 g)

the average is 5.8 oz (167 g) 7.13 oz (202.0 g)



6.53 oz (185.0 g)

the average is 5.8 oz (167 g) 6.53 oz (185.0 g)



6.53 oz (185.0 g)

the average is 5.8 oz (167 g) 6.53 oz (185.0 g) Materials Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Biometrics Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Features Stylus Cellular 5G n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n13, n14, n25, n29, n30, n38, n41, n48, n66, n70, n77, n78, SA, NSA n2, n5, n7, n12, n25, n30, n41, n66, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6 See the full Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Play (2024) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool



They've got a lot in common, but each one's got something special. Like the Moto G Stylus 2023 - it's got a slightly beefed-up processor, can handle up to 2TB with a micro SD card, and, yup, it comes with a stylus. Then there is the Moto G Power (2023), known for its marathon battery life and speedy charging (still, slower than its successor). And don't forget about the Moto G Play (2024) - a steal at under 150 bucks.



Whether you are all about that budget life, need a phone that can last long and charge fast, or want a bit more power under the hood, there is something for everyone. But how the Moto G Power (2024) stands against others?

Moto vs the world



In a recent revelation from



In a recent revelation from Counterpoint Research about the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023, it is clear that the flagship smartphones aren't the only ones in the game. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G was also there, closely followed by the Galaxy A04e. What is the common thread between these champs and the Moto G Power series? A hefty 5,000mAh battery, reliable performance, and a price tag under $300.



Samsung's already dropped the next-gen



Samsung's already dropped the next-gen Galaxy A15, eyeing another chart-topping year. However, the Moto G Power packs similar specs, starting with that hefty 5,000mAh battery keeping you going all day. And here's where the Moto G Power (2024) outshines the Galaxy A15 – it supports a 30W wired charging, leaving the Galaxy A15's 23W speed behind.



With its specs, the Moto G Power (2024) is staking its claim in the budget-friendly segment. But what could tip the scales in its favor? Motorola's ace move of not just dishing out affordable smartphones, but also teaming up with mobile carriers to drop prices even lower.



And hey, let's not forget the history lesson – Motorola's been in the smartphone game for a hot minute, making it a familiar face even for folks not deep into tech. Not to downplay Samsung's historical credit– it has a stellar reputation too. But where Motorola shines is against other brands slinging similar products at comparable prices, such as OnePlus and its Nord series, for example.



While we are waiting for the Moto G Power (2024) to hit the scene (as mentioned earlier on March 21), let's size up its predecessor with its potential rival, the Galaxy A15, and throw in the OnePlus Nord N30 for a quick tech showdown.



Display Size



6.7 inches 6.7 inches



6.5 inches 6.5 inches



6.5 inches 6.5 inches Technology IPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 90Hz Screen-to-body 86.69 % 83.77 % 84.49 % Peak brightness 800 cd/m2 (nit) Features Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SM6375 (6 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 930 (6 nm) Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ (6 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6x 1.7GHz Kryo 660 Silver Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6x 1.7GHz Kryo 660 Silver



Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 Octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55



Octa-core, 2x2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x2.0GHz Cortex-A55, 64-bit Octa-core, 2x2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x2.0GHz Cortex-A55, 64-bit GPU Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2 RAM



8GB 8GB



6GB 6GB



4GB 4GB Internal storage 128GB 256GB 128GB OS Android (13) Android (13) Android (14), One UI 16 UI Battery Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Fast charging Camera Rear Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Main camera



108 MP (PDAF) 108 MP (PDAF)



50 MP (PDAF) 50 MP (PDAF)



50 MP (Autofocus) 50 MP (Autofocus) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/1.67"; Pixel size: 0.64 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 0.64 μm Aperture size: F1.8 Second camera 2 MP (Macro) 2 MP (Depth information) 5 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Aperture size: F2.2 Third camera 2 MP (Depth information) 2 MP (Macro) 2 MP (Macro) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Aperture size: F2.4 Video recording 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) Yes 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) Front 16 MP 13 MP Design Dimensions



6.52 x 2.99 x 0.33 inches (165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm) 6.52 x 2.99 x 0.33 inches (165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm)



6.42 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm) 6.42 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm)



6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches (160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm) 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches (160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm) Weight



6.53 oz (185.0 g)

the average is 5.8 oz (167 g) 6.53 oz (185.0 g)



7.05 oz (200.0 g)

the average is 5.8 oz (167 g) 7.05 oz (200.0 g) Materials Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Biometrics Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Cellular 5G 5G Ready n2, n5, n7, n12, n25, n30, n41, n66, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6 n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6 Buyers information Price $ 200 See the full OnePlus Nord N30 vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool



Samsung takes the cake when it comes to software support, no doubt about it. The Korean tech giant pledges extended OS and security updates, a perk not quite matched by Motorola's budget-friendly phones. While it might not be a deal-breaker for many, it's certainly an advantage worth noting.



Is the Moto G Power (2024) worth getting it?

The Moto G Power (2024) is a great choice if you need an affordable phone. It stands out in the budget-friendly market, making it a good option to think about. With its good set of features for the price, the Moto G Power (2024) offers a lot of value in a market where practicality matters most.




