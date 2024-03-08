Moto G Power (2024) has underwhelming Geekbench score, larger display, and more RAM

Renders of the Moto G Power (2024) have already been spotted and now the phone, at least the variant sporting 8GB of RAM, was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice . Powered by a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 7020 application processor which is a rebranded Dimensity 930 SoC), the phone had a single-core score of 679 and a multi-core score of 2005. Yes, the Moto G Power (2024) is not the phone for a power user even if it comes with a large battery supporting 67W wired charging.





The latest rumored specs say that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1200 x 1600 and a 120Hz refresh rate. That would be an upgrade from last year's 6.5-inch LCD panel. The dimensions of the phone will weigh in at 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5 mm and the device comes with Android 14 out of the box. The dual-camera setup in the back features 50MP and 8MP cameras, and there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video chats.









The Geekbench listing shows that the Dimensity 7020 that will power the Moto G Power (2024) will be equipped with two Cortex-A78 CPU Performance cores running at a clock speed of 2.2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 Efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. The battery is expected to weigh in at 5000mAh, and with the less taxing silicon under the hood, the phone should deliver up to two days of battery life between charges. Color options for the Moto G Power (2024) are said to be Orchid Tint and Outer Space.



