This trick makes Verizon give you a discount across all lines

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon logo on a building
Something quite odd has been happening recently. There have been multiple posts online about people switching from Verizon to AT&T or T-Mobile and raving about the upgrade in service quality. Now we have more than one instance of Verizon offering really good promotions to its users, perhaps to keep them on its network.

One Verizon user claims that they’ve received an unbeatable deal from the company out of the blue. Verizon has offered them $10 per month off of each voice line for 36 months. The user says that they got an email which told them that they were “a big deal” followed by the promotion. However, worth mentioning is that this user had asked for their port out PIN the previous day.

A port out PIN is often required for switching your phone to another carrier. The user admits that they had been thinking about exploring US Mobile and it seems like Verizon caught onto it. One person wondered whether the company was up to something due to similar recent posts in the last few days.

Another responded and claimed that Verizon had been losing customers to T-Mobile and other alternatives at a crazy rate. Offering promotions like this is one of the avenues that Verizon is exploring to improve user retention.


Another user shared how they were told by Verizon that they could upgrade to a new iPhone 16 Pro while staying on their lowest tier plan. Even more anecdotes were shared that were all in a similar vein of Verizon offering great deals for no discernible reason.

But here’s the kicker: the original poster wasn’t the only person who asked for a port out PIN and received this offer within 24 hours. Another Verizon user claims to have had the same thing happen to them.

Verizon seems to be offering discounts across all voice lines — or perhaps even more — to anyone that requests their port out PIN. Now, naturally, if lots of users start doing this then the company will probably stop offering it.

But as of now this seems like an almost guaranteed method to get discounts on your Verizon lines without any downsides.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Loading Comments...

