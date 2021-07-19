Californian goes to prison for smuggling fake iPhone parts

Californian goes to prison for smuggling fake iPhone parts0
A 46-year-old man from California has been arrested and ended up in federal prison for smuggling likely the last think you could imagine into the United States: fake iPhone parts.
Chan Hung Le, who resides in Orange County, California, had built up an extremely lucrative business for himself by selling thousands of counterfeit smartphone components to repair shops in the US (as well as other electronics), as per an official government report (also covered by iMore).
Hung Le's profitable business ran for just under four years, from back in 2011 to February 2015. He was discovered when his supplier was caught and spilled the beans about Le's involvement in the whole thing. It was revealed that "Le set up and used mailboxes with virtual office service providers in Oklahoma and Texas using a fictitious business name, JV Trading Solutions," as per the report.
Apparently, Le's plan of hiding behind his employees' identities, thinking he'd be invisible if anyone caught wind of the business or any names, didn't exactly work. When a supplier of his named Hongwei “Nick” Du was finally cornered in San Diego, he spilled the beans about Le, admitting he'd sold him $18,744,354 worth of Chinese parts, most of which were counterfeit—before being sentenced to three years in federal prison.
In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors stated:
[Le]…orchestrated an elaborate scheme to deceive customs agents by creating covert shipping channels from Hong Kong and China to different U.S. states,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum. “From this conduct, and this deception, [Le] generated millions of dollars in profit. [Le] enlisted numerous other parties in his conduct – including his romantic partner, his employees (witting or unwitting), other family members, and the unwitting virtual mailbox service companies. This was a sophisticated, long-standing, and highly profitable offense.
Apple could, unfortunately, use extreme examples like this case to argue that allowing third parties to repair would throw everything into chaos and destroy the iPhone's reputation and quality, considering how rampant the fake iPhone part business seems to be.
