TikTok's ByteDance rivals Sora with its own AI text-to-video models, now available for Android and iOS

Forget AI-generated images: that's so 2023! In 2024, it's all about AI-generated videos! That's why ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is doubling down on its efforts to stay ahead in the AI clips race.

The idea, of course, is to rival Sora. Remember Sora? This is the video-generating AI model by OpenAI (you might've heard about their ChatGPT) that was introduced way back in February 2024. According to OpenAI, "can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions".

Reuters now reports that ByteDance has broadened its suite of AI-centric tools by introducing new software capable of generating videos from text prompts.

ByteDance's Faceu Technology has launched Jimeng AI on the Apple App Store for Chinese users. This follows its release on Android at the end of July 2024. The introduction of the aforementioned Jimeng AI by ByteDance, the parent company of the popular short video app TikTok, comes amid a wave of similar releases in China.

Jimeng AI offers subscription plans priced at 69 yuan (~$9.65) per month, 79 yuan for a single month, or 659 yuan annually, allowing users to create approximately 2,050 images or 168 AI-generated videos each month.

Hey, it's the brave new world, where unrealistic short video clips are soon to be replaced with artificially realistic videos! If you think things are out of control right now with the level of propaganda and digital content misuse, just wait and see the AI-generated clip wave.

Back to the list of AI models that are capable of text-to-video generation.

Last month, Kuaishou, a major video app in China, made its Kling AI text-to-video model available to a global audience. The beta version is open worldwide, requiring only an email address for registration.

Additionally, the Chinese AI startup Zhipu AI released its video-generating model Ying last month, and shortly after, another startup, Shengshu, launched its Vidu app.

Faceu Technology operates under ByteDance’s Jianying division, renowned for its video editing app CapCut.

Who needs Stanley Kubrick anyway?
