$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Deals

Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit
Yes, you heard that right folks, big Sam is extending its hand to the fans. Samsung has a good record of making compelling deals, but we don’t see such juicy ones too often.

Right now and until July 24, if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra (whew) from the Korean tech giant’s US website, you will get a $500 Samsung credit to use for a discount on one of its 4K or 8K TVs.

Besides the website, you can also use the Shop Samsung app to make use of the deal. The offer is only available in the United States. You can make use of the credit immediately if you decide to buy one of the phones and a TV at the same time. If you don’t redeem your $500 credit with that initial purchase, you will still be able to later on. Samsung will send out the details in 14 days after the announcement of the Galaxy S21 phone series.

Samsung Galaxy S21

$799
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21+

$999
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$1199
Buy at Samsung


In the past, when 4K TVs were still extremely expensive, this deal might not have seemed as much of a bargain. However, the technology can now be considered the standard, and Samsung has a much wider price range for their 4K TVs. This seems like the perfect opportunity to snatch the one that’s been sitting on your wish list.

The offer gets even better if you’ve been holding on to your old Samsung smartphone and you are looking for an upgrade. The Galaxy S21 family has one of the best flagships on the market
They offer long battery life with batteries ranging from 4000mAh to 5000mAh and one of the best camera systems out there. Not to mention that they boast arguably the most cutting-edge displays in the smartphone world.

That screen quality also transfers to many of Samsung’s TVs, so if you are on the lookout for both, this looks like a golden chance to save some cash while shopping for them.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Incredible new deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G down to an irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Incredible new deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G down to an irresistible price
-$800
ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone
by Anam Hamid,  1
ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone
Why I might ditch my iPhone for a Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Martin Filipov,  3
Why I might ditch my iPhone for a Galaxy Z Flip 3
OnePlus commits to 3 years of Android OS upgrades for flagship devices
by Joshua Swingle,  1
OnePlus commits to 3 years of Android OS upgrades for flagship devices
Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay
-$90
Best 4th of July sales 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best 4th of July sales 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless