Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit

Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Right now and until July 24, if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra (whew) from the Korean tech giant’s US website, you will get a $500 Samsung credit to use for a discount on one of its 4K or 8K TVs.
In the past, when 4K TVs were still extremely expensive, this deal might not have seemed as much of a bargain. However, the technology can now be considered the standard, and Samsung has a much wider price range for their 4K TVs. This seems like the perfect opportunity to snatch the one that’s been sitting on your wish list.
The offer gets even better if you’ve been holding on to your old Samsung smartphone and you are looking for an upgrade. The Galaxy S21 family has one of the best flagships on the market
They offer long battery life with batteries ranging from 4000mAh to 5000mAh and one of the best camera systems out there. Not to mention that they boast arguably the most cutting-edge displays in the smartphone world.
That screen quality also transfers to many of Samsung’s TVs, so if you are on the lookout for both, this looks like a golden chance to save some cash while shopping for them.