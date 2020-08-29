Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card
Samsung's first half 2020 flagship series, the Galaxy S20 line, was not the big hit expected at the cash register. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with the self-proclaimed Space Zoom that uses a combination of optical and hybrid technology to deliver 100x zoom. However, the quality of photos taken using the 100x zoom was nothing to get excited about and thus it appears that Sammy over promised and under-delivered. Add to that the global pandemic that led to massive layoffs in the U.S. and throughout the world and all of a sudden a pricey new phone doesn't seem as important as putting food on the table does.
Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and get a $200 gift card
Discount retailer Target (pronounced Tar-Jay by the hoi polloi) happens to have a deal on the Galaxy Note 20 5G. Buy the unlocked variant of the phone from select Target locations and you'll receive a free $200 gift card. To be sure, you have to buy the unlocked version of the device to receive the bonus. And you will be ordering the phone in your favorite color assuming that your favorite color is Mystic Gray.
The Galaxy Note 20 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. That works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9. The tall and thin display, combined with the One UI 2.5 interface should allow you to tap links all over the screen without dislocating your finger. Under the hood is the 7nm Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform paired with 8GB of memory (LPDDR5 RAM) and 128GB of non-expandable storage. The camera array on the back includes a 12MP main camera, a 64MP Telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. In front is a 10MP front-facing punch-hole selfie snapper and a 4300mAh battery keeps the lights on. Android 10 is pre-installed. The offer expires on September 5th, 2020 at 11:59 pm PT, and the phone is priced at $999.99. Target offers free two-day shipping or you could decide to pick up your new phone at a local Target store that is participating in the deal.