Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card



Samsung's first half 2020 flagship series, the Galaxy S20 line, was not the big hit expected at the cash register. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with the self-proclaimed Space Zoom that uses a combination of optical and hybrid technology to deliver 100x zoom. However, the quality of photos taken using the 100x zoom was nothing to get excited about and thus it appears that Sammy over promised and under-delivered. Add to that the global pandemic that led to massive layoffs in the U.S. and throughout the world and all of a sudden a pricey new phone doesn't seem as important as putting food on the table does.

Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and get a $200 gift card











Discount retailer Target (pronounced Tar-Jay by the hoi polloi) happens to have a deal on the Galaxy Note 20 5G. Buy the unlocked variant of the phone from select Target locations and you'll receive a free $200 gift card. To be sure, you have to buy the unlocked version of the device to receive the bonus. And you will be ordering the phone in your favorite color assuming that your favorite color is Mystic Gray.








