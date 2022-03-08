Buy the 25W fast charger for the Galaxy S22 without the USB-C cable and save 49%

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung once mocked Apple for taking a battery charger and the EarPods out of the box of a newly purchased iPhone. On Facebook, Samsung posted a photo of one of its power adapters with the caption "included with your Galaxy." But Samsung joined Apple by removing its power adapter from the box starting last year with the Galaxy S21 series. And Google also joined the club by failing to include the charging brick with the Pixel 6 series after including it in the box for the Pixel 5a (5G).

Save nearly 50% by buying a 25W Samsung charger without the USB-C cord







The smartphone vendors say that they are protecting the environment against the dumping of old chargers that are no longer being used by consumers. But let's face it, by not including a new charger in the box with the purchase of a new phone, companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and others that have followed suit are saving money.









At MWC, an unnamed Samsung official said that the free screen protector that Samsung used to include in the box with its Galaxy phones will be a thing of the past in 2023 . In fact, the screen protector was not included in the box of Galaxy S22 series phones sold in Korea.





The unnamed Samsung official said that it removed the protective covering from the Galaxy S22 series boxes in Korea because "The Galaxy S22 series applied Armor Aluminum, the most durable material used in smartphones for the first time in the S series, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the first time in a smartphone." In other words, Samsung was saying that the phone is already so well-protected that a screen protector was not a necessity.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and the Galaxy A03s







While Samsung doesn't equip the Galaxy S22 series with a charger, it does put a USB-C charging cable in the box and that can save you some money. According to SamMobile , you can buy a 25W charger from Samsung for $34.99, but at that price, the charger comes with a cable. But since Samsung is already including the cable in the box with a new phone, you can get the charging brick sans charger via Samsung for $17.99 from Amazon





The Good news is that you'll be buying official Samsung gear which is important when electricity is involved. You don't want to be cheap and end up with shocking results.





The Galaxy S22 supports 25W fast charging while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra support up to 45W fast charging. If you want to fast charge your Galaxy S22 but save money at the same time, you can buy the 25W charger without the cable and save 49%.



Samsung removes the charger from its mid-range A-series phones







Samsung itself is nearly hinting to consumers that they should purchase the 25W charger without the cable even for those who want a charging brick for the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Sammy isn't offering the 45W adapter without the cable; as such, it is pointing Joe and Janet Galaxy toward the purchase of the 25W power adapter without the cable.





It seems as though Samsung is trying to extend the trend of leaving power adapters out of the box on its high-end handsets; now it appears that this trend is also being used on the company's mid-range models as well.









Even if you didn't keep your old USB-C cords, as long as you are buying a new Samsung Galaxy handset, you will receive one with your phone. But this sort of largesse might soon go away so before Samsung removes the cable from the box, you should elect to save some money and grab the 25W Samsung charging brick sans cable from Amazon at the current price.

