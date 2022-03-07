 Samsung's new A-series phones in the U.S. come without a charger, and it's a trend - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Apple March event
Watch Apple announce iPhone SE 2022 and more
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Articles

Samsung's new A-series phones in the U.S. come without a charger, and it's a trend

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's new A-series phones in the U.S. come without a charger, and it's a trend
Samsung released its new 2022 A-series phones in the U.S. without any fanfare on Friday, as the Galaxy A13 5G and the Galaxy A03s just popped up in its web store for the budget prices of $249.99 and $159.99, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

w/ $75 trade-in credit

$75 off (30%) Trade-in
$174 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung
The new A-series phones have pretty respectable specs for those price tags, even before the $75 trade-in credit Samsung gives in exchange for your bottom-feeding clunker. 

The Galaxy A13 comes with a 50MP main camera and a giant 5000mAh battery to power its 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh rate display, while the lowly A03 keeps the 5000mAh pack but makes do with a 13MP main shooter and an HD+ screen resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A03s

w/ $75 trade-in credit

$75 off (47%) Trade-in
$84 99
$159 99
Buy at Samsung

No charger in the Samsung's 2022 A-series box


What those two new phones from Samsung's budget-to-midrange A-line don't have compared to their predecessors, however, is a charger in the box. We've heard rumors that Samsung is planning to stop shipping chargers with all new phones going forward, even the ones in the A-series, and the rumor has materialized.

Spot the Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A12 differences



The new Galaxy A13 and A03s have giant 5000mAh batteries and Samsung advises that you need to use a 15W charger to (slowly) top them up, but the language of the small print battery section writeup has changed drastically. 

For the Galaxy A12 that Samsung still sells at a reduced price now, it waxes poetic about its long battery life and says that "when you don’t have time to waste, FastCharging can power you up in minutes" with the "Fast Charging capability through provided charger" clarification added for a good measure. 

For the Galaxy A13 5G, however, Samsung warns that you'd have to bring your own charger to the mix: "Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 15W Fast Charging."

It seems that the new Galaxy A23 as well as the budget phones from the M-series that Samsung releases in certain markets, are also shipping without a charger in the box, marking a new era of environmentally friendly/cost saving charging realities for the world's largest phone maker.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's new letter to US Senators underlines (once again) the dangers of sideloading
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple's new letter to US Senators underlines (once again) the dangers of sideloading
WhatsApp working on a useful Telegram-like poll feature for groups
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on a useful Telegram-like poll feature for groups
At MWC Oppo revealed the charging system you've dreamed about (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  0
At MWC Oppo revealed the charging system you've dreamed about (VIDEO)
Pixel Watch users might swipe on their skin to control the wearable device
by Alan Friedman,  3
Pixel Watch users might swipe on their skin to control the wearable device
MediaTek's mid-range Dimensity 8100 SoC nearly does the unthinkable on benchmark test
by Alan Friedman,  6
MediaTek's mid-range Dimensity 8100 SoC nearly does the unthinkable on benchmark test
Hurry and snag Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at an unbeatable price (with 1-year warranty)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hurry and snag Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at an unbeatable price (with 1-year warranty)
-41%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless