Android Deals Huawei 5G

Pre-order Huawei P40 5G at Virgin and receive FreeBuds 3 as gift

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 30, 2020, 2:34 PM
Pre-order Huawei P40 5G at Virgin and receive FreeBuds 3 as gift
The Huawei P40 5G was introduced last week as the successor to the incredibly successful Huawei P30. It’s available to pre-order at Virgin right now and those of you who do so can redeem an impressive gift.

Starting at £24 per month with a 36-month contract, or £864, the Huawei P40 5G offers a 6.1-inch OLED display paired with slim bezels and a wide punch hole which itself houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for secure 3D Face Unlock.

This is all accompanied by a rectangular camera module on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 3x optical zoom.

Powering the smartphone is the Kirin 990 5G alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Customer can also expect to find Android 10 and EMUI 10.1 straight out of the box in addition to the App Gallery app store rather than Google’s Play Store.

If you do choose to pre-order the smartphone before April 6th, you’ll instantly be eligible for a free pair of Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 AirPods rivals. These are valued at £149 and can be redeemed by filling out a form between April 21st and June 30th.

Related phones

P40
Huawei P40 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
-$115
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
-$50
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
-$200
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
-$130
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless