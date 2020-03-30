Pre-order Huawei P40 5G at Virgin and receive FreeBuds 3 as gift
Starting at £24 per month with a 36-month contract, or £864, the Huawei P40 5G offers a 6.1-inch OLED display paired with slim bezels and a wide punch hole which itself houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for secure 3D Face Unlock.
Powering the smartphone is the Kirin 990 5G alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Customer can also expect to find Android 10 and EMUI 10.1 straight out of the box in addition to the App Gallery app store rather than Google’s Play Store.
If you do choose to pre-order the smartphone before April 6th, you’ll instantly be eligible for a free pair of Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 AirPods rivals. These are valued at £149 and can be redeemed by filling out a form between April 21st and June 30th.