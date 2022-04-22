 Retail packaging for Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter leaks - PhoneArena
Retail packaging for Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter leaks

Accessories Apple
Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Earlier this month we told you that Apple released a support page for an unannounced 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. And as quickly as that support page was put up by Apple, it was taken down. A few days later, more information about the accessory leaked out. The charger is expected to use GaN (gallium nitride) technology which generates less heat.

In case you were wondering if any charger currently offered by Apple features GaN, the brick used by the 16-inch MacBook Pro does. With this technology generating less heat, Apple will be able to squeeze together more components inside its devices allowing them to contain more space to add additional features without fear that your phone or computer will dangerously overheat.

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter will also support USB-PD (Power Delivery) for fast charging capabilities on selected devices. The accessory is expected to be released soon and pricing is unknown. Unlike most dual chargers, the ports are side-by-side instead of having one on top of the other. Mass production of the charger started a couple of weeks ago.

According to a Weibo post by WHYLAB, there will be five different types of power adapters to meet the standards associated with different countries (U.S., India, Europe, and more). Two of the adapters use a folding connector design to save space when traveling or on the go. While 35W might not be anything to get too giddy about, there still is enough juice generated to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time using this adapter.

Apple, being Apple, will not include a USB-C cable with the basic version of the accessory, but it does seem as though there will be a pricier model that includes a USB-C to Lightning Cable in the box.
