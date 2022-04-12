 Apple's new 35W USB-C dual charger's design revealed in leaked images - PhoneArena

Accessories Apple

Apple's new 35W USB-C dual charger's design revealed in leaked images

Iskra Petrova
By
0
A few days ago, Apple leaked its own charger (sure, it was removed quickly after it briefly appeared on Apple's website), but now, AppleInsider reports another leak gives us a glimpse of how it would look. Let's check out the leaked images of Apple's 35W dual charger.

Apple's 35W dual charger leaks in images


The leaked images here are courtesy of ChargerLAB on Twitter, previously known for teardowns of chargers. The leaked USB-C charger will support 35W fast charging, and it first appeared in an Apple support document (which, of course, was quickly deleted).

Not long after its first online appearance, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the dual charger was very close to entering mass production, or at least some of its components, which basically means we might be seeing it official soon, or in a few months.

Now, the three images that ChargerLAB leaked appear to be renders of the charger and not official marketing photos, but the charger shown appears to be around the same size as the existing one with just a single port. Another cool thing you can notice from the images is that the two prongs can fold into the charger body, making it more compact and convenient for traveling.


The new dual charger is expected to use GaN (gallium nitride) technology, although the support document that leaked earlier did not mention it. However, Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Silicon 16-inch MacBook Pro charger, which is actually the first GaN charger that Cupertino has made.

In case you're wondering what differences there are between the normal charger we are used to today and GaN, well, the tech is pretty much generating less heat, meaning you can have more components squeezed in a smaller body without fearing you would set your customers' nightstands on fire. And, we know that Digitimes already mentioned before that Apple is working on GaN chargers with USB-C ports.

The support document that revealed the charger's existence also mentioned the charger will come without the cable, but that's typically Apple and we're not really surprised. At least, the iPhones still get cables inside their boxes, so this shouldn't be a problem.

As we already mentioned, the timeline for the release of this new charger is unknown at the moment. When we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!

