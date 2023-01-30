Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your last chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount.

Save $100 on a pair of audiophile headphones right now!

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $100 on a pair of audiophile headphones right now!
We all know and love our AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and amazing noise-canceling headphones from Sony. The truth is, there are other brands that can not only deliver the same quality and features but also surpass many of the mainstream brands you're all too familiar with.

Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand, and if you're a Beatles fan, you probably know that most of the records the legendary band has put out over the years have been done using Bowers & Wilkins studio technology. Now you can have a piece of audiophile gear with a nice $100 discount—the amazing Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones are discounted on Amazon. Let's see what we have here.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone,

Adaptive Noise Cancelling - Silver
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are a pretty sweet pair of headphones for those who are into quality sound, but they also come with a lot of bells and whistles. Starting with the design, the PX7 has a sleek look with a carbon fiber composite arm and cool aluminum detailing. The ear cups are big enough to cover your entire ear and are super cushioned, making these headphones comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, they fold up, so you can easily toss them in your bag and hit the road.

The sound quality on these bad boys is amazing, worthy of the legendary name that they bear. The PX7 comes equipped with 43.6mm dynamic drivers that deliver crisp, balanced, and powerful audio across the entire frequency range. And with their Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), these headphones will block out the outside world and fully immerse you in your music.


The PX7 also has some convenient features, like Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and aptX adaptive codecs for high-quality audio transmission. The built-in microphone and touch controls make it easy to take calls or control your music, and the battery life is impressive—you can get up to 30 hours of use on a single charge!

If you're looking for a pair of headphones that will blow your mind with their sound quality and look good while doing it, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 is the way to go.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Galaxy S23 Ultra: One for the Astrophotography people! Everyone else, take another look at S22 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra: One for the Astrophotography people! Everyone else, take another look at S22 Ultra
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless