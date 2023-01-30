Save $100 on a pair of audiophile headphones right now!

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, Adaptive Noise Cancelling - Silver $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are a pretty sweet pair of headphones for those who are into quality sound, but they also come with a lot of bells and whistles. Starting with the design, the PX7 has a sleek look with a carbon fiber composite arm and cool aluminum detailing. The ear cups are big enough to cover your entire ear and are super cushioned, making these headphones comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, they fold up, so you can easily toss them in your bag and hit the road.The sound quality on these bad boys is amazing, worthy of the legendary name that they bear. The PX7 comes equipped with 43.6mm dynamic drivers that deliver crisp, balanced, and powerful audio across the entire frequency range. And with their Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), these headphones will block out the outside world and fully immerse you in your music.