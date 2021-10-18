Notification Center

Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's best over-ear headphones and newest true wireless earbuds are on sale at hefty discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a fan of Sony's industry-leading headphones, some of Amazon's latest pre-holiday "epic daily deals" may well make you feel like Black Friday has come early this year. 

Interestingly, while the e-commerce giant makes it crystal clear that a few of these hot new promotions are set to expire at the end of the day, a number of others could last quite a bit longer... or not. The over-ear WH-1000XM4 cans, for instance, are indefinitely marked down by a whopping $101.99 from a $349.99 list price in black, blue, and silver hues.

Commercially released just last year, these bad boys are undoubtedly some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy right now, and to our knowledge, they've only been sold at this huge discount once before on Amazon... exclusively for Prime members.

Obviously, you don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special conditions this time around to get a brand-new pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at their lowest price ever, and the same goes for the significantly lower-end noise-cancelling WH-CH710N at a record $101.99 markdown of their own.

That's one of two 24-hour-only deals, mind you, with the other allowing you to shave a surprisingly high $31.99 off the $99.99 MSRP of the recently unveiled WF-C500 true wireless earbuds. The already affordable AirPods alternatives are naturally discounted for the very first time, offering up to 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and "uncompromising" sound in a tiny and arguably stylish body.

If you want to spend way less than 70 bucks and don't mind your good old fashioned cords and wires, the WI-XB400 and MDR-XB55AP in-ear Extra Bass headsets can be perfectly acceptable options for cash-strapped smartphone users interested in "club-like" sound after cool discounts of around $30 and $20 from regular prices of $58 and $48 respectively.

Finally, bargain hunters looking to make a great deal on a pair of unpretentious on-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones can go for the Sony WH-CH510 at $20 less than their usual price of $58 in your choice of three different colors.

