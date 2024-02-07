Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Take advantage of this rare discount on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) before it ends

If you have a hard time picking between a smart and a ‘dumb’ portable Bluetooth speaker, why not opt for an item that bridges the gap between these two? The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) gives you the best of both worlds, and it now arrives at a rare 30% discount at Amazon-owned retailer Woot.

The $99 price cut is part of the merchant’s Electronics Liquidation Sale and should last over the next 12 days unless sold out. By the way, it’s not a regular occurrence to see this high-end portable at such prices (as a matter of fact, it doesn’t go on sale so often, either.) So, if you’re looking for ways to get the most bang for your buck, we definitely recommend getting this puppy.

In case you don’t like the way conventional speakers blast the music in just one direction, you might really appreciate what this bad boy has to offer. It produces a 360-degree immersive soundstage that gets quite loud. With its omnidirectional speaker, the Bose speaker can easily become your best friend for family gatherings.

This bad boy also comes with a built-in microphone, allowing you to use your phone’s voice assistant. Naturally, you can also take phone calls. Aside from sounding great and offering hands-free interaction, the speaker sports a durable design with an IP55 rating. In other words, it shouldn’t be damaged by the occasional splash of water or speck of dust.

Another cool gimmick Bose added to make its SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) more suited for large parties is called Simplesync. It allows you to pair this puppy with other compatible Bose speakers to create a louder, thumping sound you’ll undoubtedly appreciate. In addition, it gives you about 17 hours of use between charges, in Bose’s own words.

While it’s undoubtedly rather hefty at its MSRP of $329, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is clearly way more attractive now that you can get it at 30% off. If you want to get the most out of your investment, you should absolutely take advantage of Woot’s awesome offer.

