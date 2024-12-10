Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon lets you save big on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II, so you can enjoy Christmas songs in top quality

Christmas is approaching, and you're probably planning to spend it with your whole family. After all, it's a family holiday, so what better way to celebrate than with the people you cherish most in this world while singing Christmas songs?

But to truly feel the magic of the Christmas spirit while singing Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and the like, you'll need a top-notch Bluetooth speaker that delivers premium, loud sound. Fortunately, Bose's capable SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $100 off on Amazon right now. This lets you snag one for just under $230.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver: Save $100!

Grab the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) in Silver for $100 off its price on Amazon. The speaker offers top-quality 360-degree sound and supports Siri and Google Assistant. Plus, it has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating and delivers up to 17 hours of battery life. Don't miss out! Save today!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


We encourage you to act fast and capitalize on this offer today, as the speaker rarely gets such hefty price cuts and is usually available for just $30 off. Every chance to save more than that is one you shouldn't miss, especially since this bad boy is worth the money.

As a proper Bose speaker, the SoundLink Revolve+ Series II sounds incredible and delivers 360-degree audio. In addition, it works with both Siri and Google Assistant and packs a built-in mic. This allows you to use voice commands to control the playback.

It boasts great durability, too, with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. It offers high protection against dust particles, though it’s not completely dust-tight, and can survive pressure from water jets from any direction. However, it doesn’t offer protection against water submersion. On the flip side, it provides up to 17 hours of playtime on a single charge and even comes with a built-in handle.

So, with its awesome sound, solid durability, good battery life, and now $100 more affordable price, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is worth going for with no hesitation. Therefore, we suggest you not waste time and just go ahead and save with this deal now!
