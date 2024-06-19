Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024): Here's what pre-order deals to expect





Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 pre-order deals at Motorola









We expect Motorola to offer up to $200 off on its Razr+ 2024 with an eligible trade-in during the pre-order period. Last year, the manufacturer offered the same trade-in discount on its flagship Razr+ 2023 , and we think it may do so this year as well. That being said, we will be happy if Motorola is more generous and slashes the price of its latest and greatest foldable by at least $100 in addition to the trade-in discount.





As for the more affordable Razr 2024, Motorola may offer it at a lovely $100 markdown while pre-orders last, just like last year.









Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 pre-order deals at retailers









Amazon and Best Buy will surely join the fun and offer sweet pre-order deals on Motorola's latest foldables. With Prime Day approaching, Amazon may offer a deal similar to last year's, providing a lovely $150 discount on the new Razr+ 2024. However, this price cut may be exclusively available for Prime members and could once again be an invitation-only offer. Last year, being a Prime subscriber wasn't enough. You had to be invited by Amazon in order to get the Razr+ 2023 at such a markdown , as quantities were limited.



As for Best Buy, it offered a $100 discount on the Razr+ 2023 with a carrier activation. We think it may have a similar deal on the new Razr+ 2024 this year.





In case you want to go for the more affordable Razr 2024, you may be able to snag it for $100 off if Amazon and Best Buy offer the same price cut as last year. Both retailers matched the $100 markdown that Motorola offered on its website, and we think they will do the same again if the new Razr 2024 receives such a discount.





Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 pre-order deals at carries













Just like last year, AT&T may offer the affordable Razr 2024 for $2 a month without the need for a trade-in. If you prefer the more expensive Razr+ 2024, you might be able to get it on an installment plan for $5 a month and receive $820 in bill credits over 36 months. However, you'll probably also have to sign up to an unlimited data plan.





On the other hand, T-Mobile may offer the Razr+ 2024 for free to new and existing customers who opt for a new line on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX and trade in their old phone. Last year, the carrier had a similar deal, offering up to $1,000 in 24 monthly bill credits, covering the price of the phone.




