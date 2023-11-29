This could be your last chance to buy the new Bose QuietComfort headphones at a killer price for Christmas

still





What was initially a nationwide Black Friday/ What was initially a nationwide Black Friday/ Cyber Monday promotion... that kicked off well ahead of Black Friday 2023 has become an extended Amazon-only deal that no other retailer can currently match. That's right, the e-commerce giant continues to sell these noise-cancelling bad boys at a cool 100 bucks under their regular $349 price in three color options, while the likes of Best Buy and Bose itself can only do a $50 discount at the time of this writing.

Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Three Color Options $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





There's obviously no way to know how much longer this prolonged pre-Christmas offer will last, so if you want to be safe both from a savings standpoint and as far as shipping by December 25 is concerned, you should probably hurry and place your order as soon as possible.





Our guess is that Amazon will be adding $50 to the current price of the brand-new Bose QuietComfort headphones no later than at the end of this "Cyber Week", and we certainly wouldn't be surprised if the $100 discount were to disappear or get reduced in a matter of hours.





As you can easily guess from their overly simplistic name, these "regular" Bose QuietComfort headphones are not quite as sophisticated as their Ultra-branded "cousin." But they still deserve a place among the best high-end products in their market segment today, especially if you're the kind of user who likes to focus on value more than features or fancy audio technologies.





This is a pretty fancy product too, mind you, with "legendary" noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, adjustable EQ, and up to 24 hours of battery life all present to give overpriced models like Apple's AirPods Max a nice run for their money in time for Christmas.

