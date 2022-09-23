 Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price - PhoneArena
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price

While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!).

Wait, what?! It's true, at least on the surface: you can buy these absolute (ultra-lightweight) beasts from Verizon in exchange for a measly $119.99 a pair right now in a single black hue.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black
$179 off (60%)
$119 99
$299
Buy at Verizon

It remains to be seen, of course, if the number one US wireless service provider (by subscribers) will actually ship out your second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds order, but even if we're looking at a pricing error here (which is almost certainly the case), we'd definitely expect that to happen, at least for the quickest Verizon customers.

By the way, this absolutely mind-blowing "deal" doesn't appear to require a Verizon account, the purchase of a high-end smartphone... or anything else. You can simply visit Big Red's online store (as soon as possible!) and place your order at 120 instead of 300 bucks.

$300 (or rather $299) is unsurprisingly how much Bose itself and other major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy continue to charge for the hot new QuietComfort Earbuds II. That makes these puppies even costlier than Apple's AirPods Pro 2 in addition to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM4, which explains why Bose is not among the world's top five true wireless earbuds vendors.

With what the company bills as the "world's best noise cancellation" technology on deck, as well as state-of-the-art sound, crystal clear calls, a pretty much flawless blend of "all-day" comfort and style, IPX4 water resistance, and a... decent battery life of up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time (24 hours with the charging case also taken into consideration), the value provided at $119.99 is of course truly and completely unrivaled. But you definitely need to hurry!
