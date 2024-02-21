Amazon is letting you snag the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a tempting price
Still struggling to find top-sounding wireless earbuds by Bose at a reasonable price? How about the former flagship QuietComfort Earbuds II? Those are now available at $80 off at Amazon, landing them under the $200 mark.
While we’ve seen the earbuds sporting this cool 29% markdown on other occasions, we should still note it lands these puppies at their best price on Amazon. So, there’s obviously some sense in going for this deal, so long as you don’t mind spending the extra dough to get your hands on a premium pair of earbuds. Keep in mind that this discount is live also on Best Buy right now, in case you prefer it as your trusted tech seller.
The QC Earbuds II stand out with their intelligently personalized ANC and sound, giving you a tailor-made listening experience. The earbuds rely on CustomTune technology to personalize the experience, which analyzes the shape of your ears to provide an immersive soundstage.
The premium Bose earbuds offer a reasonable battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. With the charging case, you can extend the total listening time. As a final touch, we’d like to point out that, like most premium earbuds, these also feature fast charging. Here, 20 minutes of charging yields up to two hours of listening time.
In all, while these puppies might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they certainly have a lot to offer. If you’ve always wanted to try them out for yourself, now’s the perfect opportunity to do so at a bargain price.
If premium comfort, exceptional sound, plenty of EQ customizations, and stellar ANC are on your list of requirements, then these premium Bose earbuds should be more than enough to meet your needs. Granted, they don’t boast the latest in Bose’s audio technology, unlike the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but neither are they as expensive as the new model.
Like most premium earbuds, these also feature intuitive touch controls, plus the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. If you download their companion app, you’ll be able to enjoy additional perks like ANC mode adjustment and EQ customization.
