The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price

Unveiled shortly after Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and right before Apple's AirPods Pro 2, the $299 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II didn't exactly amass a huge amount of mainstream attention... until they dropped to an unreal price of $120.

That was obviously an error on Verizon's part... which Best Buy incredibly matched and honored for a small number of customers, leaving all other prospective buyers dreaming with their eyes open of an unlikely repeat of a rare situation.

Unfortunately for bargain hunters, last month's Black Friday deal was much humbler, but believe it or not, you can now save a little more than 50 bucks if you hurry. Specifically, $70 at both Best Buy and Amazon, which still doesn't compare very favorably to September's $180 discount, nonetheless making for a pretty compelling last-minute Christmas offer. 

While the QuietComfort Earbuds II remain costlier than Apple's insanely popular second-gen AirPods Pro at their own cool end-of-the-year markdown, Bose claims there's a good reason for that. These bad boys allegedly come with the "world's best noise cancellation" in tow in addition to "deep, immersive sound", and while we have absolutely no doubt the latter statement holds up in real-life use, the former is clearly a lot harder to verify, not to mention highly subjective.

What we can tell you without reservation or hesitancy is that you're looking at some of the best wireless earbuds here at one of their lowest ever prices, and as unlikely as it might seem on December 20, Best Buy is ready to guarantee nationwide delivery before Christmas... if you hurry. 

The retailer lists this as a one-day-only promotion, mind you, which may or may not be Amazon's case as well, so you have at least a couple of very solid reasons to place your order as soon as possible in your choice of Triple Black or Soapstone hues.
