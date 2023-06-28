The Bose QuietComfort can now be yours with a sweet discount from Amazon
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Picking the perfect true wireless earbuds for your needs can be difficult. Undoubtedly, with so many options, you might easily find yourself lost. We’re here to make the choice easier for you. We found a great deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that is definitely worth considering if you’re in the market for new true wireless earbuds.
The QuietComfort Earbuds boast all the popular features every self-respected pair of wireless earbuds needs to have nowadays. They have integrated controllable noise-cancelling technology. It’s available in Transparency mode, which allows you to interact with the surroundings without pausing your tunes. The noise-cancelling feature works in Aware and Quiet modes as well. To take advantage of those, you'll need to download the Bose app and update the earbuds' software.
These amazing earbuds produce incredibly high-fidelity sound. They feature a volume-optimized Active EQ. It automatically adjusts the highs and lows to deliver consistency and balance no matter how soft or loud you listen. Plus, you won’t have to worry whether these earbuds will fit you perfectly, for they come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips. Those provide a comfortable feel even if you use your Bose QuietComfort earbuds all day long.
The Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds can now be yours with a sweet discount from Amazon. You can get the Bose earbuds for $50 less than their usual price of $199. They boast a stable fit, balanced sound, and Aware Mode that gives you enough transparency to engage with the world without pausing your favorite podcasts or songs. The newer model, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are also on sale, so it's up to you which earbuds you decide to get.
In case you want to grab the OG Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Earbuds with a discount, you have to be okay with buying them in Soapstone. Amazon makes the offer all the more tempting by offering a FREE subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. The QuietComfort Earbuds are available in Black at the merchant as well, and even though they're not discounted right now, you can still get them well below their initial launch price.
The QuietComfort Earbuds boast all the popular features every self-respected pair of wireless earbuds needs to have nowadays. They have integrated controllable noise-cancelling technology. It’s available in Transparency mode, which allows you to interact with the surroundings without pausing your tunes. The noise-cancelling feature works in Aware and Quiet modes as well. To take advantage of those, you'll need to download the Bose app and update the earbuds' software.
These amazing earbuds produce incredibly high-fidelity sound. They feature a volume-optimized Active EQ. It automatically adjusts the highs and lows to deliver consistency and balance no matter how soft or loud you listen. Plus, you won’t have to worry whether these earbuds will fit you perfectly, for they come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips. Those provide a comfortable feel even if you use your Bose QuietComfort earbuds all day long.
You won’t have to worry about battery life, either. The earbuds can give you up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. A quick 15-minute recharge should deliver another 120 minutes of nonstop play. And if you want to fully charge your QuietComfort Earbuds, you should set aside about two hours. In addition, the earbuds are also sweat and weather-resistant.
Things that are NOT allowed: