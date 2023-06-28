The Bose QuietComfort can now be yours with a sweet discount from Amazon

The QuietComfort Earbuds boast all the popular features every self-respected pair of wireless earbuds needs to have nowadays. They have integrated controllable noise-cancelling technology. It’s available in Transparency mode, which allows you to interact with the surroundings without pausing your tunes. The noise-cancelling feature works in Aware and Quiet modes as well. To take advantage of those, you'll need to download the Bose app and update the earbuds' software.These amazing earbuds produce incredibly high-fidelity sound. They feature a volume-optimized Active EQ. It automatically adjusts the highs and lows to deliver consistency and balance no matter how soft or loud you listen. Plus, you won’t have to worry whether these earbuds will fit you perfectly, for they come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips. Those provide a comfortable feel even if you use your Bose QuietComfort earbuds all day long.You won’t have to worry about battery life, either. The earbuds can give you up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. A quick 15-minute recharge should deliver another 120 minutes of nonstop play. And if you want to fully charge your QuietComfort Earbuds, you should set aside about two hours. In addition, the earbuds are also sweat and weather-resistant.