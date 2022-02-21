 Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones are cheaper than ever at Amazon - PhoneArena

Deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones are cheaper than ever at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones are cheaper than ever at Amazon
Some of the best wireless headphones on the market in the $300-$350 price range, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are cheaper than ever at Amazon. The latest headphones in the QuietComfort lineup, this particular model refines everything that made the Bose QuietComfort 35 II such a popular pair of headphones among audiophiles.

The alternative, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are just as good, but there are certainly other brands competing at this price tier such as Apple’s Beats lineup. Right now, though, you can save $50 when you buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 from Amazon, a great deal considering these are originally priced to sell for $330. Both versions of the headphones – black and white – are getting the discount on Amazon.

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 promise high-fidelity audio, volume-optimized Active EQ for a balanced performance at any volume, as well as Quiet and Aware Modes. With Quiet Mode enabled, you’ll fully benefit from the advantages of noise canceling technology, while the Aware Mode lets you hear the sounds around you and the music at the same time.

As far as the battery goes, Bose QuietComfort 45 should provide up to 24 hours of battery life on single charge. Also, a quick 15-minute charge offers about 3 hours of continuous playback. Of course, these headphones can be paired with both Android smartphones and iPhones.

