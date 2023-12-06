The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are a steal at Best Buy; grab a pair now
We guess now is the perfect time to be in the market for a pair of new Bose headphones. Not only are the sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 currently $100 off at Best Buy, but the retailer also has the high-end Bose QuietComfort 45 on sale with an awesome $100 discount, allowing you to snatch these amazing headphones for just $229 instead of $329. So, in case the Bose Headphones 700 are not your cup of tea, you can go for the Bose QuietComfort 45 instead and still score sweet savings in the process.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are definitely among the best wireless headphones out there. They offer a nice sound, as expected from a pair of self-respecting Bose cans. That said, they support Bose's Music app, which boasts an EQ functionality. So you will be able to tailor their audio to your liking in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.
In addition to their awesome audio capabilities, the Bose QuietComfort 45 also come with incredible ANC, which mutes the whole world. However, the caveat here is that you can't disable the ANC. You can only switch to Aware Mode, which, as the name suggests, does the complete opposite of the ANC functionality.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are true high-end headphones, which can now be yours for less as long as you act fast and tap the deal button in this article while the offer is still up for grabs. So, go and fancy yourself a pair of top-tier awesome-sounding headphones now!
But the good news is that the Bose QuietComfort 45 have incredible battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge despite having the ANC constantly turned on. Moreover, they support fast charging, so a 15-minute charge should be able to give you 3 hours of listening time. And even if the battery dies on you and there is no socket nearby to plug your headphones to charge, you can use the included AUX cable to continue blasting your songs through your fancy pair of Bose cans.
