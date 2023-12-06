The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are a steal at Best Buy; grab a pair now

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $100! Grab the incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 from Best Buy through this deal and score sweet savings of $100 in the process. The headphones sound great, have awesome ANC, and are just worth every single penny spent. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at BestBuy

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are definitely among the best wireless headphones out there. They offer a nice sound, as expected from a pair of self-respecting Bose cans. That said, they support Bose's Music app, which boasts an EQ functionality. So you will be able to tailor their audio to your liking in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.In addition to their awesome audio capabilities, the Bose QuietComfort 45 also come with incredible ANC, which mutes the whole world. However, the caveat here is that you can't disable the ANC. You can only switch to Aware Mode, which, as the name suggests, does the complete opposite of the ANC functionality.But the good news is that the Bose QuietComfort 45 have incredible battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge despite having the ANC constantly turned on. Moreover, they support fast charging, so a 15-minute charge should be able to give you 3 hours of listening time. And even if the battery dies on you and there is no socket nearby to plug your headphones to charge, you can use the included AUX cable to continue blasting your songs through your fancy pair of Bose cans.The Bose QuietComfort 45 are true high-end headphones, which can now be yours for less as long as you act fast and tap the deal button in this article while the offer is still up for grabs. So, go and fancy yourself a pair of top-tier awesome-sounding headphones now!