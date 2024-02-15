You can still snag the timeless Bose Headphones 700 at a sweet discount on Amazon

The Bose Headphones 700: Save 21% on Amazon! Snag a pair of Bose Headphones 700 for $80 off their price on Amazon through this sweet offer. The headphones have amazing sound, good ANC, and pack nice battery life. They may be getting up there in age, but they are still a bang for your buck! $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Bose Headphones 700, like, for instance, when they were discounted by $120 for Black Friday. However, an $80 discount is still not a bad deal. Furthermore, while the Bose Headphones 700 may not be considered a fresh addition to the market, having debuted in 2019, they have aged like fine wine, maintaining their excellence and remaining as impressive as when they were brand new.As proper top-tier Bose headphones, the Headphones 700 offer great sound. Moreover, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. Additionally, these sleek cans boast a pretty great ANC functionality, doing a nice job of silencing external noises and allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes in peace. Moreover, the headphones boast 11 levels of ANC, empowering you to tailor the active noise cancellation to your desired strength.As for their battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should provide up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge with their ANC enabled. However, most likely, the headphones would have even better battery life if you use them without the ANC functionality.Overall, the Bose Headphones 700 may not exactly be a spring chicken, but they are still an awesome value for money. They have a stylish design, sound incredible, pack good ANC, and offer good battery life. Furthermore, they can be yours for $80 less right now, which makes them an even bigger bargain. So, what are you still waiting for? Grab a pair of brand-new Bose Headphones 700 at a discounted price now!