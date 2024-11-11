Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Boost Mobile launches cheap 5G phone that costs less than $100

By
0comments
5G Boost
Summit 5G
Boost Mobile has just announced that it’s on track to become a full-fledged carrier by the end of the year. Currently, the MVNO covers more than 70 percent of the US population with its 5G network, but Boost said it would cover 80 percent by the end of the year.

Along with its plans to become one of the most important US carriers, Boost Mobile also introduced a new smartphone, the Summit 5G. As the title says, this is probably one of the cheapest 5G phones available in the US.

The Summit 5G is exclusive to Boost Mobile and costs just $95. However, customers who switch to Boost Mobile and port their number will be able to get the Summit 5G for free if they want such a phone.

Summit 5G | Images credits: Boost Mobile

Funny fact, the Summit 5G is a very slight downgrade over Boost’s Celero5G SC. Apart from the camera, the two phones are pretty much the same specs-wise. That said, here is what you can expect if you’re considering Boost Mobile’s new Summit 5G smartphone:

  • Display: 6.6-inch HD+ with 269 PPI (pixel per inch)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB (expandable up to 128 GB via microSD)
  • Camera: 13-megapixel main
  • Front camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • OS: Android 14

Other highlights of the Summit 5G include side-mounted, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, face recognition functionality. The prepaid phone is available for purchase at Boost Mobile and US major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
