Two capable mid-range 5G Galaxy handsets are coming to Boost at prices that won't bust you

A couple of new Samsung Galaxy handsets are coming to Boost Mobile. The mid-range Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A16 5G are being added to Boost's lineup and are available at consumer-friendly prices. Both phones feature a large screen, large battery and a triple-camera set up on the back. At Boost Mobile, subscribers have access to more cell towers than any other U.S. carrier making sure that all Boost customers have a reliable 5G signal wherever they go.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ application processor which is built on a 6nm process node. The device carries 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable to 1TB. On the back the triple camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP Macro camera for extreme close ups. In the front is a 13MP selfie snapper.







The Galaxy A15 5G has a plastic build and features a 3.5mm earphone jack. Powered by a 5000mAh battery, the handset is priced at just $169.99 and new Boost customers porting their number over to a Boost Unlimited+ or Unlimited Premium plan can get the Galaxy A15 5G on Boost Mobile.









If you want a little more from your phone, the Galaxy A16 5G might be for you. A larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display features a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5nm Exynos 1330 application processor powers the device which also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The same triple camera setup as seen on the Galaxy A15 5G (50 MP primary camera, 5 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP Macro) is employed on the Galaxy A16 5G. Both phones share the same 13MP front-facing camera.





While both phones have a plastic body and a fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy A15 5G does not have an IP rating while the Galaxy A16 5G has an IP54 rating which means the phone is protected from dust and splashes of water. This model can not be submerged.















The Galaxy A16 5G also shares a 5000mAh battery with the Galaxy A15 5G. One other thing it doesn't share is pricing as the A16 5G is a little more expensive at $199.99. The device will appear at your nearby Boost Mobile store starting on January 20th.

