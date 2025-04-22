Boost Mobile’s phone plan deal ends in a week, so you better hurry
If you’re looking for a great phone plan deal in the US, chances are that you’ll end up picking one of the deals that the bigger carriers offer. The US carrier market is pretty hard to follow, even for those who switched several carriers over the course of a few years.
That said, smaller carriers often times offer much better deals than the big three, and they don’t even require customers to sign a long-term contract. Boost Mobile’s latest phone plan deal might not be the best in the US, but it’s certainly worth taking into consideration.
This means that you can now get Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan for just $15 per month for your first three months. Typically, Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan costs $25 per month, so this is a pretty decent discount.
What makes the deal worth checking out is the fact that no contract is required, and you can cancel your plan before the three months end, if you don’t want to continue to pay $25 per month for the service. Keep in mind that the deal is only available until May 1.
It’s also worth mentioning that Boost Mobile won’t make any changes to your bill or apply any hidden fees. Also, the $25 price includes $5 per month AutoPay discount, so if you don’t have it enabled or turn it off for whatever reason, you’ll be paying $30 per month for the Unlimited plan.
To join Boost Mobile and get this deal, you can either bring your own phone or buy a new one. Speaking of which, those interested can grab an iPhone 13 for just $100 ($530 off), but they’ll have to choose the Unlimited Premium plan instead.
Boost Mobile also runs a few very interesting phone deals | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Now, as far as the Unlimited plan goes, this is pretty standard. You get unlimited talk, text and premium, high-speed data. However, if you use more than 30 GB of high-speed data, premium data, your speeds may be lowered to 512 kbps, which is very disappointing, but not unusual in the US.
