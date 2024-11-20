Boost Mobile's Black Friday deals include $1,000 off iPhone 16

With Black Friday coming a week from this Friday, the carriers are beginning to reveal what they have up their sleeves for this year and one of them is Boost Mobile. The good thing is that you don't have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of deals like the instant $1,000 off the iPhone 16 you can get with Boost's Infinite Access plan. Combing through your drawer trying to figure out which old phone to use as a trade-in? As they say in New York, "Fuhgeddaboudit!" No trade is required for this deal!





With the Infinite Access plan, you get a new iPhone every year with prices starting at $65 a month. You don't have to put any money down, although you do have to pay the sales tax on the phone. The Infinite Access plan offers you unlimited tax, text, and data.







Or, if you purchase a select smartphone for more than $299, Boost will give you a full year of free unlimited 5G service on their $25/month plan. You can even forget to bring your pen since no contracts have to be signed and no trade is required. If you're an existing Boost customer, you can get an extra line on the $25 Unlimited Plan for only $10 for the first month ($25/month after). New Boost customers can buy a new line on the $25/month plan and take 50% off on a second line for the first year.







iPhone 15 for $449.99 or the Boost also has some great deals on 5G smartphones like the iPhone 15 . New customers can sign up for the $60 Unlimited Premium plan and score thefor $449.99 or the iPhone 13 for $149.99. If you've been craving a foldable, the clamshell Motorola Razr 2024 is $99.99 with Boost’s Unlimited Premium plan. New customers who join the latter plan can get a great deal on the Samsung A35 priced at just $149.99.





Lastly, a new Boost customer coming from another wireless provider can sign up for the Unlimited Premium plan and score a free Celero 5G SC.





Boost Mobile's Open RAN 5G network allows it to add more innovations than the others which results in lower costs that it passes along to its subscribers. Boost's wireless coverage is available across 99% of the U.S. and the carrier offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

