Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apple Display

First OLED iPad display specs leak: Apple saving the good stuff for iPad Pro

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple to use expendable display in its first OLED iPad, saving the good stuff for iPad Pro
Tucked in an industry report about the uptake of midsize OLED displays in things like tablets and laptops, we learn the specs of the first iPad OLED screen. Unfortunately, it will be a single-stack affair, reports The Elec, perhaps in order to keep costs down.

This comes as a tangential proof that the first Apple tablet with OLED display may indeed be a lowly iPad Air 2022 replacement, on the way to the OLED iPad Pro 2023 models which the Korean supply chain sources tip will come with two-stack OLED panels.

What's all that one-stack, two-stack talk you wonder? Well, apparently, for the midsize OLED panels Samsung is still using somewhat older technology with just one layer of red, green and blue organic light-emitting diodes which shortens the diodes lifespan before burn in fourfold compared to the two-stack solution. Samsung is using the single-stack OLED panels even in its new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, and plans to supply such screens to the iPad Air 2022 as well, tips the report.

Not only is the two-stack solution with much longer lifespan but it also supplies double the luminance of a comparable single-stack panel, so the iPad Pro 2023 will be equipped with two-stack OLED screens, as Apple obviously expects users to keep a Pro model much longer than an iPad Air before upgrading.

Phones can use single-stack OLEDs as they are smaller and used for a shorter period of time compared to iPads, says the report, but for longer use like high-end tablets and automotive displays the Korean screen makers would have to develop and supply a two-stack technology. LG already employs OLED screens with two diode layers for cars, so it wouldn't be too hard to imagine that Samsung won't be the sole supplier of iPad Pro 2023 screens.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with 'adaptive noise cancellation' and an AirPods Pro-like design
Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 12
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google’s Pixel is getting new sounds with Android 12
Latest iOS and macOS betas take a few steps back with Safari design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Latest iOS and macOS betas take a few steps back with Safari design
Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Here's why Apple is killing the iPhone mini line in the crib
These could be the final Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These could be the final Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 prices
Apple Glass AR to debut at WWDC 2022 with iPod 8 sidekick in tow
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple Glass AR to debut at WWDC 2022 with iPod 8 sidekick in tow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless