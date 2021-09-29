Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Display

Apple and Samsung Display no longer working together on 2022 10.9-inch OLED iPad

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Apple and Samsung Display are no longer working together on a 2022 10.9-inch OLED iPad
Rumors about an OLED iPad due for release next year have been floating around for months. But before the device reached the production stage, Apple has decided to cancel it completely.

Don't expect an OLED iPad until 2023 at the earliest


The Elec has learned that Apple and Samsung Display have ended their relationship to create a 10.86-inch iPad for release in 2022. While a marketing name was never attached to the device, it likely would have hit shelves as the fifth-gen iPad Air.

What would have been the company’s first OLED tablet has reportedly been shelved due to the structure of the OLED screen. Current panels widely use a single stack structure, meaning one layer of red, green, and blue.

But Apple is understood to have requested a two-stack structure with an extra layer, which The Elec reports would have doubled the brightness and extended the display’s life by up to four times.

Despite that, Samsung Display proposed a single stack display and the two companies were unable to reach an agreement, hence the decision to cancel the first OLED iPad model.

Profitability for Samsung Display may have played a role in the decision to not propose a two-stack OLED panel. Unless the company can ensure that Apple’s design will be produced for an extended period of time, the move could prove unprofitable.

As things stand, the only other company capable of producing the two-stack design Apple is looking for is LG Display. However, the company doesn’t have the necessary production capacity.

The first OLED iPad is now not expected to launch until 2023 at the earliest. When it does, it could be in the form on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Hi and Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 14 Max to replace Apple’s biggest small mistake - but why?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Hi and Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 14 Max to replace Apple’s biggest small mistake - but why?
The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
The underwhelming Samsung Galaxy S22 battery capacity is pretty much etched in stone now
SuperEQ headphones: affordable active noise-cancelation and fresh style
by OneOdio,  0
SuperEQ headphones: affordable active noise-cancelation and fresh style
Apple has been ignoring security flaws, and the bounty hunters who found them
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
Apple has been ignoring security flaws, and the bounty hunters who found them
Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Withings launches luxury hybrid smartwatch for divers
Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
-$100
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless